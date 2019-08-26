Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Phyllis Makes A New Deal

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 26 brings an unexpected change of heart from Adam. Plus, Victor warns his family, Adam gets an unexpected ally, Billy spirals, and Michael tells Chloe and Kevin the plan.

Victor (Eric Braeden) called a meeting with all his children, which worried them. However, it wasn’t about his health. At Newman Enterprises, Victor told Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to be on the lookout for sabotage from Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor got a restraining order against Adam, and The Mustache is worried that Adam will retaliate. Nick’s sisters rallied around him, and Adam walked in with a snide comment.

Adam stunned everybody by saying he’d dropped the custody case for Christian (Alex Wilson), but Victor wanted to know the catch. Adam simply wanted to do what is in Christian’s best interest, but nobody else believed him. Before leaving, Adam vowed to destroy the myth of the Newmans, and Victor’s heart broke over Adam’s regression. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worried that Victor is too tired, but he reassured his wife.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) surprised Elena (Brytni Sarpy) with a special breakfast in honor of her new job, but she had plans with Nate (Sean Dominic). They planned to carpool together, so Devon kissed Elena, and she left with Nate. During a break, Nate and Elena had coffee together at Crimson Lights. They discussed a case, and then talk turned to Abby. When Elena got home from her first day, she and Devon made out.

Loading...

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) confronted Michael (Christian LeBlanc). However, Micheal told them his plan to neutralize Adam’s threat, and they were happy. Within moments, Chloe and Kevin were free to leave, and they went to the Chancellor Estate where they told Esther (Kate Linder) about the situation. The Inquisitr reported that Chloe’s happy homecoming will be short-lived when Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) learns she’s alive. Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, chewing gum and telling a tale about retrieving some papers for Jill (Jess Walton). Before that, Victoria worried about Billy when she found him sleeping on the couch instead of being at work, but Billy assured Victoria that he was okay.

Finally, Adam arrived home to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). She complained to him about Victor and Chelsea cutting her out of the deal. She offered to play for Adam’s team, so Adam and Phyllis toasted to mutual animosity. Adam vowed to bury the Newmans, and Phyllis admitted that she is good at burying things, so they teamed up.