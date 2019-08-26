WWE News: Hall Of Famer Shows Ripped New Look On Instagram, Fuels Comeback Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, retired from in-ring competition almost 10 years ago, but he appears to be in the best shape of his life right now.

As documented by SE Scoops, the former World Champion shared an emotional post on Instagram, along with a picture of his new physique. Last year, his mother and father-in-law both passed away within a two-month span, which took its toll on the “Rated-R Superstar.”

According to Copeland, he wasn’t motivated to train or eat healthy. At least until he saw himself in the mirror one day and realized how much his body had changed.

“Last fall we lost my Mom and my father in law John within a two month span. I didn’t fully grasp the emotional fallout until I looked in the mirror one day and I didn’t like what I saw. At all. I’d stopped training. I stopped dieting, to a huge degree. I just stopped…living like me. Living in the present. Stuck in that past. I was obviously in mourning.”

Copeland went on to discuss how his family inspired him to overcome his situation and how he’s been a better person since then. He started eating healthy again, and found the motivation to return to the gym by just getting up and doing it.

“Slowly but surely, I started coming out of the funk. Less lethargic. I started feeling vibrant. Vital. Happy. Like me. Which makes me a better dad and partner.”

With Edge looking like he’s in the best shape of his life, it’s guaranteed to raise the question if a return to in-ring competition is in the cards. When he announced his farewell to WWE fans back in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, his wrestling career seemed finished for good. In recent weeks, however, he’s teased a comeback.

This all comes after Edge hit his first Spear since 2011 at SummerSlam last weekend:https://t.co/aUEFQVVvLd — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 17, 2019

Earlier this month, The Inqusitir noted that the legend is open to another match. During an episode of his podcast, he revealed that he feels healthy enough to re-enter the ring “tomorrow,” which has led to some speculation that he’ll lace up his boots at least one more time.

On top of that, the Hall of Famer got a taste of in-ring action again when he attacked Elias at SummerSlam earlier this month. While he only performed a single spear, it was the first time he’d gotten physical with a WWE superstar since he retired.

Whether or not he’s preparing for a comeback remains to be seen, but anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment.