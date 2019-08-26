Watch Inter Milan Vs. US Lecce Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Antonio Conte Era Begins At San Siro

Inter Milan opens a new era under former Juventus manager Antonio Conte, who officially takes the reins in Monday's match against US Lecce.

Round 1 of the 2019/2020 Serie A season closes on Monday, but a new era for Inter Milan opens under manager Antonio Conte, who takes the reins in his first official match for the club when Inter faces last season’s Serie B runners-up US Lecce. The 50-year-old Conte guided Inter’s archrival Juventus to the first three championships of their current eight-title streak and has set expectations high for his new charges, declaring the “chase is on” starting Monday for Inter Milan’s first Serie A championship since 2010, as quoted by Agence France Press. That chase begins in the match that will livestream from the legendary San Siro stadium.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A opening weekend finale on Monday, pitting last season’s fourth-place finisher Inter Milan against newly promoted US Lecce, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Monday, August 26.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Tuesday morning, August 27.

With US Lecce spending the last seven seasons in Serie B, or lower, the club will be unfamiliar to Comte and his players. But historically, the Nerazzurri have dominated the matchup, with seven wins in the most recent 10 games between the two, according to Sempre Inter. The Wolves, as Lecce are often known, have won only once.

Though controversial striker Mauro Icardi ultimately decided to stay at Inter after a prolonged contract dispute and numerous links to other clubs, the club will have a new talisman starting on Monday, as powerful Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku makes his Serie A debut after eight seasons in England’s Premier League. Most recently, Lukaku plied his trade for Manchester United, who sold him to Inter Milan for a reported $90 million, according to The Guardian.

“Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is Not For Everyone. I’m here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top,” Lukaku said upon completing the move, as quoted by the Inter site.

And indeed, Conte’s title hopes rest largely on the legs of the six-foot-three-inch, 210-pound Belgian.

New Inter Manager Antonio Conte says that the club is shooting for its first Serie A title since 2010. Thananuwat Srirasant / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Inter Milan vs. US Lecce Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Nerazzurri vs. Giallorossi matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A Round 1 finale.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Inter Milan vs. US Lecce match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.