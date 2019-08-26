‘RHONY’ Season 12 Cast: Rumored New Member Leah McSweeney Spotted Filming With Tinsley Mortimer

Leah McSweeney has reportedly joined the show for Season 12.

Bravo TV may have found a replacement for Bethenny Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Following the sudden exit of Frankel last week, a Page Six report has revealed that 36-year-old Leah McSweeney, the founder of Married to the Mob clothing, recently began filming new episodes of the series with her friend and potential co-star Tinsley Mortimer, who has been with the show since its ninth season.

According to the report, footage of McSweeney and Mortimer filming with one another was shared on a Real Housewives fan account on Instagram on Saturday and in the clip, the two women were seen enjoying a couple of glasses of wine as they sat and chatted at a hotel.

The Instagram account also shared a second video on their page which featured Ramona Singer filming scenes for Season 12 at one of LuAnn de Lesseps’ cabaret shows, Countess and Friends.

In addition to her clothing brand, Page Six revealed McSweeney has also worked as an advice columnist for Penthouse magazine and co-hosts the Improper Etiquette podcast. She is also a contributor of Hypebae and Mass Appeal and shares one young child, daughter Kier, with a former partner.

Although McSweeney hasn’t ever made any cameo appearances on The Real Housewives of New York City, she isn’t new to reality TV. In fact, she’s appeared on Bravo TV’s former series, The Millionaire Matchmaker, in 2010, and was also seen on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

While Bravo TV has not yet commented on any casting decisions for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12, Page Six revealed that all of the full-time cast members of Season 11, aside from Frankel, are expected to be back, including Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and de Lesseps. As for part-time Season 11 cast member Barbara Kavovit, she recently told fans on Instagram that she did not believe she would be back.

In June, prior to the start of production, Kavovit expressed interest in returning.

“There’s still things that are left undone,” she told Us Weekly. “And I kind of might want to get back into it and, you know, they filmed so much of me on my job sites, but they never aired it. And I just think that I’m really grounded and I think I lend something to that group. At least that’s what I’ve been told.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.