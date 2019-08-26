Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Denim Miniskirt & Tiny White Tank At Dodgers-Yankees Game

Gabrielle Union is looking sensational right now. The America’s Got Talent judge may spend her professional career sitting behind a desk, but this is one star who will enjoy her time off to the max. The 46-year-old spent the weekend watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Yankees at California’s Dodgers Stadium, with what appeared to be The Daily Mail‘s paparazzi joining her.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Gabrielle with husband Dwyane Wade. While the report seemed to contain its own images, it also included snaps from Gabrielle’s Instagram Stories – followers of the L.A’s Finest actress’ account will know that she took to the platform to mark her outing.

Gabrielle was pictured looking summery, fit, and her usual fabulous self. The star was rocking a denim miniskirt with frayed details and an acid-wash finish, with a tiny white tank in ribbed materials perfectly offsetting the blue skirt. The brunette had paired her ensemble with a white baseball cap bearing “LA” on it – if this wasn’t a hint for which team she was supporting, there’s no saying what was. Then again, given that Gabrielle’s Instagram Story mentioned “@dodgers,” her support for the Los Angeles team couldn’t have been clearer.

Dwyane was also rocking a cap bearing the team’s name. His white T-shirt and black shorts finished off the look, affording a dapper-yet-casual aspect. The pair posed for some photos with a smile, although candid snaps of Gabrielle also showed her having a great time.

Gabrielle Union puts on a cozy display with husband Dwyane Wade at the Dodgers/ Yankees game https://t.co/U195IQMwfr pic.twitter.com/0qAvSNTnWj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 26, 2019

Gabrielle may make headlines for judging on one of America’s biggest reality shows, but this star will garner interest for other aspects of her life. Gabrielle and Dwyane have welcomed a baby named Kaavia James, although Gabrielle makes headlines in a solo deal purely because of how great she looks. The star’s Instagram Stories are filled with videos showing her sweat sessions – this isn’t a celebrity who relies on suspect clinics to look good.

Speaking to Shape about health and fitness, Gabrielle revealed a little bit about her diet. The foods mentioned included some unusual dishes, but Gabrielle proved an open book when it came to admitting what lands on her plate when she travels.