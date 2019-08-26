Jenna Dewan & Boyfriend Steve Kazee Share Steamy Makeout Session During Day Out

Jenna Dewan seems to be fully enjoying her time with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The couple were spotted out having a bit of fun this weekend, and they seemingly couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

According to Daily Mail, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee hit up a farmer’s market in Los Angeles on Sunday with Everly — Jenna’s 6-year-old daughter whom she shares with former husband Channing Tatum. The trio enjoyed some fun in the sun at the market, with Steve even carrying Everly on his shoulders at one point.

Dewan was photographed sporting a pair of light-colored jeans and a flowing floral blouse. She accessorized the look with some strappy sandals, a brown leather purse, gold hoop earrings, a gold chain and pendant around her neck, and a pair of sunglasses.

Jenna’s shoulder-length hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that was seen blowing in the wind.

Meanwhile, Steve donned a plain white t-shirt, dark jeans, some black boots, and a pair of shades for the outing.

During the fun it seems that Everly may have been jumping in a nearby bounce house while Jenna and Steve were seen embracing and locking lips.

According to People Magazine, Jenna Dewan is very happy in her relationship with Steve Kazee. Sources previously told the outlet that the actress is thrilled about the romance, and loves how sweet Steve is with her daughter.

“She’s very happy. Jenna thinks he’s great with her daughter. Jenna is gushing about how amazing her relationship with Steve is,” the insider told the magazine.

Last year, Jenna shocked fans when she announced her split from longtime love, Channing Tatum. The couple released a joint statement, revealing that they remain friends and are dedicated to co-parenting their little girl together.

Dewan and Tatum met on the set of Step Up back in 2006. Last spring they confirmed their split, and by October Jenna had filed for divorce from Channing and had started her relationship with Steve, a Broadway star.

Meanwhile, Tatum has also moved on from his marriage. The Magic Mike star is now dating singer, Jessie J, and things are said to be getting pretty serious between the couple.

Both Jenna and Channing have filed for joint physical and legal custody of little Everly.

Meanwhile fans can see more of Jenna Dewan and her hunky boyfriend, Steve Kazee, by following the pair on social media.