Scheana Shay Locks Lips With Robby Hayes Amid Lindsie Chrisley Sex Tape Investigation

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star packed on the PDA with the 'Bachelor' alum.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Bachelor alum Robby Hayes seemed to have rekindled their flame. According to The Daily Mail, the television personalities were spotted packing on the PDA at a Las Vegas pool party on Sunday. The pair passed the time while waiting in line for an event at Encore Beach Club by making out.

Robby kept it casual in a light blue shirt, a white baseball hat, and black-and-white seersucker shorts. Scheana took the opportunity to show off her love of marijuana by wearing a floor-length black cover-up adorned with a weed leaf pattern.

The Inquisitr noted the former couple appears to be back together. Last week, the reality television stars looked cozy, posing at a Quay X Chrissy Teigen launch event at London West Hollywood. On August 21, Scheana also shared a video of Robby on her Instagram Stories.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules are well aware, the pair had a brief romance during Season 7. In a March interview with Us Weekly, Scheana claimed Robby ghosted her.

“We went on a few dates… ” revealed Scheana. “And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’ … I’ve literally never heard from him again.”

In April, Robby responded to Scheana’s accusations.

“It was really not, like, a ghosting thing,” Robby told Us Weekly. “We’re both stubborn… and one wasn’t texting the other.”

The Bachelorette star went on to say that all has been forgiven and he is now friends with Scheana. He emphasized, however, that he was not romantically interested in her.

While it is unclear as to what brought these two lovebirds back together, The Daily Mail surmised Robby may be seeking comfort in Scheana following drama with the Chrisley family. Lindsie Chrisley accused her father and brother, Todd and Chase Chrisley, stars of Chrisley Knows Best, of extorting her with a sex tape that she allegedly filmed with Robby. TMZ reported that the Bachelor alum has been cooperative with the investigation and submitted evidence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The reality television star spoke about the situation to TMZ.

“At this point, this is all frustrating and this sex tape situation has been held over my head before. Hopefully all wrongdoings come to light,” said Robby.

To see more of Scheana and Robby, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.