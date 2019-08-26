Kim Kardashian Announces New Shapewear Brand Name And Fans Are Loving It

Kim Kardashian was caught in a media storm earlier this summer when she announced she would be naming her new shapewear line Kimono.

The reality TV star was heavily criticized for her choice, with many claiming it was cultural appropriation after she tried to trademark the word, according to USA Today. The Kimono is an iconic ancient piece of clothing in Japan, with the word loosely translating to “something to wear” in English. As a garment, it represents the opposite of what Kim was offering with her so-called “Solutionwear” collection.

The KKW Beauty founder then decided to get rid of the name following worldwide backlash, telling The Wall Street Journal that her intentions were “innocent” and that it was a mistake on her part not to realize the impact her latest business move would have. She and her team listened to her fans, and finally came up with a new name for the shapewear and lingerie brand — “SKIMS.”

It appears that Kim is back in everyone’s good graces after announcing the new name, with many of her 146 million Instagram followers raving over the playful term. Furthermore, she revealed that all the new products will be available in sizes XXS to 5XL, with fans praising her for making sure the collection was as inclusive as possible.

“After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned her latest Instagram post.

“Yes! I loved that name,” wrote her own makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Plus-size blogger Rosey Blair said, “The rename of this is epic. We stan a flexible CEO.”

Another online user agreed by commenting, “People love to hate on Kim but every time she gets called out she listens and apologizes people are too hard on her.” The statement garnered thousands of likes in just a couple of hours.

Kim’s post announcing the good news also racked up over 1 million likes in the same amount of time. The Solutionwear products will also be sold in an array of different colors to match people’s skin tones. The mother of four even came up with an entirely new model, the one-legged lingerie short, as USA Today pointed out. She used to cut her own shapewear whenever she had to wear a piece with a side slit, but luckily for her and her fans, there won’t be a need to reach for the scissors from now on.