‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Selfies With Son James After Arrest Drama With Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood spent time with her son, 1-year-old James, over the weekend, and as she enjoyed her youngest child, she shared a series of selfies on her Instagram page.

Nearly two months after her relationship with Andrew Glennon came to an abrupt end as she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Teen Mom OG star is keeping her head held high as she stays focused on her role as a mom.

“A little boss since day one,” Portwood wrote in the caption of the first of three photos of herself and James.

Since her July 5 arrest, Portwood has been sharing custody of son James with her former boyfriend, but when it comes to their relationship, they don’t appear to have spent any time with one another. As for their future, a reconciliation doesn’t seem likely. After all, Portwood has been accused of attacking Glennon with a shoe before going after him with a machete.

Glennon has also accused Portwood of financial abuse.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer [sic] than it is now,” Glennon told Us Weekly magazine earlier this month. “Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

Portwood and Glennon began dating after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017. At the time, Portwood was attempting to reconcile with former fiancé Matt Baier. However, after things between her and Baier didn’t work out, Portwood struck up a romance with Glennon. After production wrapped, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram.

Although Portwood and Glennon’s relationship was new when Glennon began starring alongside Portwood on Teen Mom OG, it didn’t take long before fans learned Portwood was expecting their first child.

Two months after going public, Portwood and Glennon’s relationship has come to an end. While talking with Us Weekly magazine, Glennon admitted that Portwood seemed to be more concerned with herself than she was with the happiness of her family.

“Her actions have proven exactly that. I put everything into the family account because I wanted a happy and provided for family,” he explained.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV. Portwood will be seen in her first post-arrest interview when the reunion special begins.