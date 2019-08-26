Josephine Skriver Dazzles In Ultra-Tight Workout Outfit That Bares Her Busty Chest

Josephine Skriver has been visiting Tokyo, Japan, where she keeps her Instagram followers updated on her day-to-day activities with plenty of posts featuring her enjoying her trip. In many of the photos, the Victoria’s Secret model wears revealing clothes that have her followers begging for more.

On Monday, the model took to the photo-sharing site to post a snap of herself sitting cross-legged on the floor during her yoga workout. Wearing a matching gold outfit, the 26-year-old highlights her busty chest by squeezing her cleavage together. The low-cut top leaves a glimpse of her toned abdomen on display before meeting up with the high-waisted, ankle-length pants that include cut-outs over the thighs, shins, and knees.

As the model shoots a huge, happy smile towards the camera, her brown hair spills loosely over to one side and down her back. She dons a touch of makeup, including black lashes and pink, glossy lips. She accessorizes with a silver necklace, bracelet, and shiny ring.

In the caption of the post, Josephine writes that she believes the best workout is laughing. Her six million followers expressed how much they loved seeing her happy and laughing and complimented her on her beauty. Others wanted to know how her trip was going and left comments referencing Tokyo and the various attractions that she should visit.

“my favorite ab workout!” one Instagram user joked in reference to the model’s caption.

“So gorgeous as always,” another follower commented.

“This picture makes me laugh and smile!” one other fan chimed in.

Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model revealed that she was visiting Osaka, Japan, and posted a snap of herself posing in the middle of the busy city. Crouched in the middle of the sidewalk, the model wears camouflage cargo pants and a white tank top that pushes up her cleavage. She completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a camouflage face mask.

Josephine has her hair worn up in a ponytail with several loose strands framing her face. Her black-lined, smokey eyes can be seen peeking out from above the mask. She accessorizes with a choker and a silver necklace in addition to a couple of rings. As she poses, she stares off at a distant point.

In the caption of the photo, the model explains that she’s been walking in the footsteps of her biggest idol, the late chef Anthony Bourdain. She adds that Osaka was one of his favorite cities and that she’s visiting it so she can see everything he saw.