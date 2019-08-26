Reese Witherspoon Drops Jaws In Black Lace-Up Swimsuit On The Beach

Reese Witherspoon seems to be aging backward: the 43-year-old appears solidly in the club of age-defying celebrities, with recent photos of the Big Little Lies star seeming to be proof. Reese was photographed by Daily Mail in Malibu, California yesterday – clearly, this Oscar-winner has her every move followed by the media lens.

As the newspaper reports, Reese was enjoying a family beach outing with 6-year-old son Tennessee. The photos may have ticked boxes for seeing this Hollywood icon with her son, but there was no denying that Reese’s summer-ready body was turning heads. The blonde was photographed looking fit and fabulous in a black one-piece swimsuit, although the look was slightly unusual. The suit featured criss-cross details with gold grommets and a lace-up design, giving the otherwise simple ensemble a bit of an edge. Reese had covered up a little with a floral-print sarong, but the outfit was still showcasing this mother’s fierce pins and slender arms, plus hints of her cleavage.

Reese appeared fully beach-ready. The star wore a straw hat with loose brown ties, with a pair of dark shades shielding her eyes from the beating rays. Reese was photographed making her way across the sand as well as enjoying a shorefront moment, with her feet in the lapping waves.

On a set break from #BigLittleLies, I came to the beach to enjoy a good story… and now you can too!! I’m so excited to announce that my book club is now on @audible_com! https://t.co/kTYhCORpHL #HelloSunshineAudible pic.twitter.com/5F8TBkG2rP — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 22, 2018

With Reese having updated her own social media straight from the sand, it’s safe to say that the Cruel Intentions actress is a beach lover.

Given that Reese is over 40 and a mother of three, it’s little surprise why fans are interested in just how the star looks so great. As People reports, Reese is regular at Burn 60 fitness studio. The magazine spoke to the studio’s trainer, Keith Anthony. He seemed to have only good words for the venue that hosts Reese among other stars, including actress Naomi Watts.

“It’s a smart way to get the most bang out of your buck if you have limited time, because you spend half of your time doing strength training work with resistance bands and dumbbells and barbells and body weight, and half of the time on the treadmill getting your cardio in,” he said.

“Everyone who comes in the door I know because they’ve been coming for such a long time. I know what their fitness goals are and their injuries and their bodies. It’s a group fitness workout, but I can really tailor it to each person,” he added.

Whatever Reese is doing (and whoever she is training with), it looks like the hard work has paid off. Fans wishing to see more of Reese should follow the actress’ Instagram.