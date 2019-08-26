Kylie Jenner Takes Las Vegas In Tight Pink Dress

Kylie Jenner jetted off to Las Vegas with her gal pals over the weekend in honor of her friend Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was still in Vegas on Sunday night as she was photographed by the paparazzi hitting the club with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kylie was snapped wearing a form-fitting, light pink dress, which flaunted her hourglass figure. The tight mini dress covered up her cleavage, but did show off her long, lean legs, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy backside.

The makeup mogul wore her waist-length, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell behind her back. She also rocked a complete glam look that included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, heavy pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow.

She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a dark berry color on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete the makeup style.

Kylie accessorized her ensemble with a thick diamond chain around her neck, a watch on her wrist, and a pair of baby pink heels on her feet.

Meanwhile, Stassie rocked a similar dress in black, adding multiple rings on her fingers and some clear heels to spice up her look.

According to Page Six, Kylie has been seen spending a ton of time with Stassie since calling it quits on her friendship with Jordyn Woods earlier this year.

The outlet reveals that Kylie and Stassie met each other at a Barnes & Noble store. Kylie has said that her friend basically grew up with her, and even lived in her home with Jordyn at one point.

“You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal,” Kylie told Stassie during an interview with Teen Vogue in the past.

Stassie first got recognized on YouTube, and now boasts over 4.1 million Instagram followers. She also does some modeling and her resume includes Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line.

“In 5 years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modeling and many more different campaigns. But most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that,” Stassie says on her bio page on the Good American website.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie and Stassie by following the pair on Instagram.