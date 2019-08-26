Ana Cheri Spills Out Of Black Lace In Latest Snap

Ana Cheri has spent the last few days in Seattle, and on Monday, she posted her last snap from the city. It was a titillating shot in which she wore black lace that left little to the imagination.

In the Instagram post, Cheri stood in a hotel room next to a window overlooking the ocean. It was a nice view, but what Cheri was wearing got more attention. The beauty wore a revealing black lace teddy that could hardly contain her. With a plunging neckline and high-cut legs, Cheri showed off her famous curves. Light and shadow fell on the beauty’s bronzed, smooth skin for a sexy vibe. Cheri wore her long hair down in loose curls that fell over her shoulders. She wore a full face of makeup that featured a dark brow, contoured cheeks, and a natural shade on her lips. She gave the camera a sultry look as a beige sweater she wore fell loose around her elbows.

Within an hour of going live, the post racked up over 73,000 likes and 700 comments.

“[A]lways killin it,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re an angel….Day by day you are getting more gorgeous,” another fan said.

Another follower told Cheri that she looked as good as fine wine, adding that it was bordering on criminal to look that good.

“You are Gods definition of Beauty,” said one fan.

Men weren’t the only ones commenting on the sultry snap. Several women told the beauty that their goal was to have a body like hers.

There can be no denying that Cheri has an incredible body. She works hard to keep it in tip-top shape and doesn’t seem to mind sharing photos that showcase her curves.

She also likes to share some of her favorite workout routines for followers who need a little inspiration. She also likes to share healthy recipes. She recently posted a recipe for some delicious looking chocolate chip cookies that were made with protein powder.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri said that she was on her way to Paris. In another post over the weekend, Cheri said that while she always wanted to move to Seattle when she visited the city, she knew she could not handle the “gloom.”

“I’m a sun chaser at heart, we are just so lucky it has been beautiful weather this trip,” she said.

Fans will no doubt be looking forward to what the beauty has to share when she gets there.