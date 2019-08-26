MTV VMA’s: How To Watch Music’s Wildest And Most Unpredictable Awards Show

Tonight is when one of the wildest and most unpredictable awards shows of the season will air. The 2019 MTV VMA’s will debut tonight live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center and will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Don’t know how to watch the event everyone will be talking about? Here are all the ways you can tune in.

Billboard Magazine reported that the music and entertainment event will air across all Viacom networks, including MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network, and TV Land. The show will also be livestreamed on MTV.com.

The show will open with what promises to be a performance by Taylor Swift, who just dropped a new CD titled Lover on Friday, August 23.

Other performers include Miley Cyrus, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani, Ozuna, Missy Elliot, Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Fetty Wap, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Naughty by Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, Rosalia, Shawn Mendes, and Wyclef Jean.

Presenters include Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld, Ice-T, John Travolta, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz, Lindsey Vonn, Megan Thee Stallion, P.K. Subban, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, and Victor Cruz.

There will be a tribute to performers who hail from the Garden State in honor of the show’s location, including Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap, and Wyclef Jean.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift will battle it out as the most nominated artists at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Each of these talented women has scored 10 nods apiece, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Performance. Missy Elliot will also receive the 2019 Video Vanguard Award.

Below are just a taste of some of the many talented nominees, as reported by Billboard Magazine.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Loading...

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air beginning 8 p.m. EST on MTV and the platforms listed above.