Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Stuns In Lacy Crop Top & Impossibly Tight White Pants

Anna Nystrom is flooring fans with yet another incredibly sexy photo that was posted on her feed.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Anna is a fitness model who regularly shows off her fit physique in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including workout gear, bikinis, crop tops, and just about everything else. With each and every image that she shares with her loyal followers, Anna always earns rave reviews, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Nystrom gets all glammed up and the result is a gorgeous photo.

In the image, the blond bombshell stands against an orange colored wall, striking a pose for the camera. She wears her long locks down and straight as they fall all the way down to her chest. She looks off into the distance in the image while donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, blush, and highlighter.

Her killer body is on full-display in the gorgeous new photo while she’s clad in a tiny white lace crop top that shows off plenty of cleavage to fans. Her taut tummy is also visible in the shot and she pairs the look with skintight white pants that have a little bit of distressing around the knees. Anna completes the stunning look with a blush pink cardigan and a black clutch.

In just a short time of the post being live on her account, Anna’s fans are giving it a ton of attention. So far, the post has already earned Nystrom over 100,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to ask Anna where she got her outfit while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more fans simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful baby,” one fan gushed with a series of heart emoji.

“Love the outfit, the hair, the makeup. You are so beautiful,” another commented with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous beautiful. Looking pretty,” one more chimed in with a series of various emoji.

As previously mentioned, Anna has been wowing fans with a ton of sexy photos over the past few weeks. The Inquisitr recently shared that Anna posed in a big field while clad in a tight, white dress that was armed with a few strategic cutouts. Anna’s body was on full-display in the snapshot and the bombshell’s insanely short dress showed off her killer legs, indicating that the fitness model has been putting in a lot of time at the gym during recent weeks.

That post earned her over 200,000 likes.