Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Lashes Out At Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 26 reveal that Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) emotions will get the better of him. He will unleash his wrath on his wife, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), per Highlight Hollywood. It seems as if Ridge and Brooke’s marriage may be on the rocks after Ridge witnessed Brooke pushing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) off a cliff.

Thomas is in critical condition at the hospital. He is fighting for his life after Brooke came to her daughter’s rescue. She rushed into the cliff house and saw Thomas grabbing Hope’s wrists. In reality, Thomas apologized to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and told her that he never meant to hurt her.

Having just arrived on the scene, Brooke thought that he was about to hurt Hope. She yanked Hope away from Thomas and then pushed him away saying, “Get away from her!”

However, Thomas had fallen off the cliff, much to the horror of his father.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Brooke will try to explain to her husband that she did not intentionally push Thomas over the edge. She corners Ridge at the hospital and will say that it was a terrible accident.

“You keep saying ‘accident.’ You pushed him off a cliff,” Ridge retorts.

He knows what he saw and he may even think that Brooke had a motive for wanting to hurt his son. After all, she made no secret of the fact that Thomas was not her favorite person.

“My son might be dead because of you.”

Ridge is terrified by the prospect that he might lose his son. He already feels guilty about how he raised Thomas. Last week, he confessed that he felt responsible for how Thomas turned out. He felt that he neglected his children while they were growing up.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge won’t accept Brooke’s excuses and he will call her out on her lies. He wants her to own her mistakes and admit that she deliberately pushed Thomas over the edge.

Brooke and Ridge’s marriage will be tested as never before. Brooke will even go to Thomas’s room and beg him to wake up. She will tell an unconscious Thomas, “Your father may never be able to forgive me.”

It seems as if everything will hang in the balance as they wait to see it Thomas will survive his fall.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.