Jon Gosselin Posts New Photos Of Hannah & Collin On Their First Day Of High School

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star wished all of his kids a wonderful year in high school.

Jon Gosselin is sending two of his eight kids off to high school. The longtime Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a series of photos of his 15-year-old son and daughter, Collin and Hannah, as they embarked on their first day as freshmen at a public high school.

In a gallery posted to Instagram, the two reality TV teens are posing on the familiar stone front steps of Gosselin’s house in Pennsylvania. In the first pic, both Hannah and Collin are dressed casually in denim outfits and brand new sneakers, a far cry from their siblings’ private school uniforms that fans have seen in past back-to-school photos. Jon, who last year retained temporary sole custody of two of his eight children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, also posed for separate snaps with each of his smiling children.

In the caption, Gosselin wrote that he can’t “believe” his youngest children are starting high school. In addition to wishing Hannah and Collin “good luck” on their first day as freshmen, the dad of eight gave a shout out to his other four 15-year-olds as he wished “all” of his kids a wonderful year in high school and told them he loves them all.

Interestingly, the former TLC star didn’t mention his estranged 18-year-old daughters, Mady and Cara, who recently started college. Gosselin has been vocal about the fact that he is not on speaking terms with “most” of his kids, as People reported last December. Mady and Cara Gosselin have spoken publicly about their estrangement from their father.

Fans can see Jon Gosselin’s sweet back-to-school post with Collin and Hannah below.

Fans of the famous family know that Hannah and Collin recently had a “fresh” start after leaving their former schools—and the home of their mother. Last year, at this time, Gosselin posted a happy Instagram post as he sent Hannah off to a new school for the first time separately from her seven siblings.

“I admire your bravery starting fresh!!!” he shared last August. “I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off.”

Loading...

As for Gosselin’s eldest daughters, Mady and Cara, the twins previously told Today‘s Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer that they were headed to separate colleges in New York City this fall, according to Hollywood Life. Last month, Kate Gosselin told People she is “excited” for the next chapter in her daughters’ lives as they head to different schools, but she noted that she would have a busy back to school week with six kids.

“Within six days, Mady has to be dropped off, Cara has to be dropped off and the little kids begin their first day of high school,” the Kate Plus Date star said in July.

Kate Gosselin has not yet posted back-to-school photos of her kids.