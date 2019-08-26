Miley Cyrus To Sing ‘Slide Away’ About Liam Hemsworth Split At VMAs

Miley Cyrus will reportedly perform her brand new song, “Slide Away,” for the first time in public at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Variety, Miley Cyrus will sing the song on stage at the VMAs, which is sure to be an emotional moment that fans will want to tune in to see.

As many fans know, Miley and Liam announced their split earlier this month after only eight months of marriage. The couple’s relationship had spanned about 10 years, barring a brief split. However, it seems that they may be completely over this time around.

“Once upon a time it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go,” Cyrus’ lyrics read.

“Move on, we’re not seventeen / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now,” Miley sings in the ballad.

Following Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split, photos of the singer kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, hit the internet, and fans went wild. Some people even accused Miley of cheating on Liam during their relationship.

Finally, Cyrus decided to speak out on the rumors, claiming that she didn’t want to be accused of a crime that she didn’t commit.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Miley said in the statement.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song back in 2009. The couple began dating and got engaged in 2012. They split one year later but by 2015 had reconciled.

In 2018, the pair lost their Malibu home in the devastating wildfire that destroyed parts of California. Weeks later in December 2018, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Tennessee home with their closest family members and friends in attendance.

Daily Mail now reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth are no longer on speaking terms, and that they are acting as if they are complete strangers, adding that Liam is ready to move on with his life and has filed for divorce.

Fans can see Miley Cyrus’ performance during the Video Music Awards, which airs Monday night on MTV.