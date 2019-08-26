‘Queen of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Covers Up With Nothing But A Cowboy Hat

Abigail Ratchford is well-known for her provocative photos that push Instagram’s limits. The brunette bombshell’s latest post to Instagram is no different, and it leaves little to the imagination.

In the sexy snap, Ratchford sat on a deck outside near a white wall. She appeared to be wearing nothing but a pair of white boots. The beauty covered part of her chest with a white cowboy hat. However, she did leave plenty of cleavage to look at. With her knees bent and the side angle from which the shot was taken, she was able to cover all of the NSFW parts of her body. She had one hand in her long, dark hair. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sun as she closed her eyes and pouted for the camera. Ratchford’s face was perfectly made up with a dark brow and nude color on her lips. The shadow of her silhouette on the wall behind her emphasized her curvy hips. The snap was sexy, and her fans loved it.

“Wow You just made my day! I’m speechless!” one admirer wrote.

One follower told Ratchford she was the “queen of Instagram,” while another told her the snap was “very hot.”

“I wish I was the cowboy hat,” one follower joked.

“Marry me,” quipped another.

“Obsessed with you,” One fan wrote.

It seems many of Ratchford’s fans are obsessed with her. The photo racked up more than 21,000 likes and more than 300 comments within 30 minutes of going live.

Ratchford definitely knows what her fans like to see. Her Instagram is filled with equally risqué photos that highlight her curvaceous figure. From bikinis to titillating lingerie, Ratchford looks good in just about everything she wears.

The model has a fabulous body, and she isn’t afraid to discuss some of the treatments she’s undergone to make herself look better. She explained in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine that she has had lip fillers and Botox injections around her eyes and on her forehead. She has also had CoolSculpting treatments on her arms and the backs of her thighs. In addition, she gets a spray tan every week and has hair extensions that cost about $2,000 every two months.

Ratchford also admitted that she takes time to edit her photos before she shares them with her 9 million followers.

“I just feel like you always want to put your best face forward on social media,” she said.

