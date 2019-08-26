Madison Beer Looks Jaw-Dropping In String Floral Minidress That Barely Covers Her

Madison Beer is turning heads. The As She Pleases singer was photographed yesterday by Daily Mail during a sun-drenched Malibu outing that saw Madison hit up a favorite dining establishment for many celebrities, Nobu. The 20-year-old was looking stunning and on-point in a summery outfit, with an itsy-bitsy finish reminding the world that this girl’s voice isn’t her only asset.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Madison rocking a dangerously tiny minidress in daisy floral prints. The sundress didn’t appear to see Madison opting for an overly sexy look, but the star’s sensational legs and womanly cleavage were definitely on show. The strappy number came complete with a cute palette of black, yellow, and white, with the singer also wearing a knitted white sweater worn off-the-shoulder. The dress’s barely-there feel seemed to work great on the brunette, with her enviable physique appearing at its best.

Madison kept things trendy with a pair of white sneakers, a small shoulder bag, and the hoop earring finish that’s somewhat of a trademark for her. The star was snapped with a reasonable amount of makeup – while Madison is one of the industry’s natural beauties, she is a known lover of cosmetics. The singer appeared glowing from bronzed highlighter and blush, although Madison has a knack for never overdoing it.

The daisy-print dress trend seems to be a popular one in the celebrity world right now. Model, and girlfriend to Scott Disick, Sofia Richie recently updated her social media with a similar look. The girls are, of course, similar in age, with Sofia just having turned 21.

Madison’s career seems to have skyrocketed. The singer was first spotted on YouTube by music superstar Justin Bieber, with her rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” appearing to blow Bieber away. Speaking to The Independent, Madison revealed just how passionate she is about her career.

“I’ve always had a passion for music – it’s a real part of me. It feels like I’ve been singing since I was born and I have so many great memories with my family and friends centred around music. So to be writing, sharing and performing music that will hopefully become the soundtrack to other people’s memories one day is incredible.”

Madison may be best known for her angelic voice, but her style game is increasingly proving a headline-maker, with regular paparazzi photos showcasing her stylish looks. Those, in themselves, are evident over on the singer’s Instagram.

Madison has 13.5 million followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and Claws star Karrueche Tran.