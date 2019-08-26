Kim Kardashian Poses In Sexy Bustier For ‘Vogue Arabia,’ Reflects On Romance With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian graced the cover of Vogue Arabia’s September issue in what was her first time shooting with the Middle Eastern publication — but that’s not the only reason why this landmark was so special.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also interviewed by her very own husband, rapper Kanye West, and even had the privilege of posing in an array of outings created by fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler. The designer has collaborated with her often in the past year or so and has been behind some of Kim’s greatest looks of all time — such as this year’s Met Gala “wet” ensemble.

The first sneak peeks at Vogue Arabia’s cover featuring the mother of four were shared on the magazine’s Instagram page on Tuesday, and she looked as exquisite as expected. In the first of three covers, Kim is seen donning an extremely tight bustier, which put her sexy curves, tiny waist, and ample assets on full display. The black-and-white outfit was completed with some elbow-length black gloves, and her dark raven hair was styled into a super long braid that fell down her torso.

The KKW Beauty founder also donned a pair of statement rings and a full face of makeup. In the second magazine cover, she is once again seen rocking a futuristic-looking design by Mugler. She wore a sleeveless, figure-hugging black dress, black lace gloves with pointy fingers, and a large black hat. Kim added some inches to her petite figure with a pair of black heels as she posed between a white door frame while surrounded by a desert-type landscape.

As per The Daily Mail, in her interview with Kanye, the reality TV star got candid as she reminisced about the early stages of their romance, admitting that she wished she had started dating him sooner.

“I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?'” she said in reference to their first real date in 2012, around nine years after they first met.

In the meanwhile, she had other high-profile relationships, including with Ray J, Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, and Kris Humphries — with whom she was infamously married to for 72 days.

Now, Kim and Kanye are one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood. They share four kids: 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 19-month-old Chicago, and baby Psalm, who is only 3-months-old. Both Chicago and Psalm arrived via surrogate mother.