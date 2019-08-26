Kim Kardashian Poses In Sexy Bustier For ‘Vogue Arabia,’ Reflects On Romance With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian graced the cover of Vogue Arabia’s September issue in what was her first time shooting with the Middle Eastern publication — but that’s not the only reason why this landmark was so special.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also interviewed by her very own husband, rapper Kanye West, and even had the privilege of posing in an array of outings created by fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler. The designer has collaborated with her often in the past year or so and has been behind some of Kim’s greatest looks of all time — such as this year’s Met Gala “wet” ensemble.
The first sneak peeks at Vogue Arabia’s cover featuring the mother of four were shared on the magazine’s Instagram page on Tuesday, and she looked as exquisite as expected. In the first of three covers, Kim is seen donning an extremely tight bustier, which put her sexy curves, tiny waist, and ample assets on full display. The black-and-white outfit was completed with some elbow-length black gloves, and her dark raven hair was styled into a super long braid that fell down her torso.
The KKW Beauty founder also donned a pair of statement rings and a full face of makeup. In the second magazine cover, she is once again seen rocking a futuristic-looking design by Mugler. She wore a sleeveless, figure-hugging black dress, black lace gloves with pointy fingers, and a large black hat. Kim added some inches to her petite figure with a pair of black heels as she posed between a white door frame while surrounded by a desert-type landscape.
“I do agree that fame can be addictive and it took me a long time to recognize how lost you can become when you put too much focus on it. Before, I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed, but my focus has shifted.” @kimkardashian opens up in her most honest interview to date as she stars on her first-ever #voguearabia cover. Interviewed by husband #kanyewest and art directed by Manfred Thierry Mugler, the debut offers an intriguing glimpse into the surreal world of the entrepreneur and reality TV queen. Head to Vogue.me for more about the shoot, as well as more candid quotes from #KimKardashian about her family and relationships. Cover 1 of 3. Kim wears @muglerofficial by @cadwallader "نعم أوافقك على أن الشهرة يمكن أن تسبب الإدمان، وقد استغرقت وقتاً طويلاً حتى أستوعب حجم الضياع الذي يمكن أن يصل إليه المرء إن ركز عليها أكثر من اللازم. كنت مهووسة بالشهرة هوساً محرجاً، ولكنّ تركيزي تحوّل". #كيم_كارداشيان_ويست تفتح قلبها في أكثر مقابلاتها شفافيّة حتى الآن، مع ظهورها للمرّة الأولى على غلاف موقع ڤوغ العربيّة. أجرى معها هذا اللقاء زوجها النجم #كانييه_ويست وأداره إبداعياً المصمم #تيري_موغلر، كاشفاً للمرّة الأولى لمحة مثيرة للاهتمام في العالم السريالي الذي تعيشه سيّدة الأعمال وملكة تلفزيون الواقع هذه. شاهدوا المزيد من جلسة التصوير، واقرؤوا بعضاً مما قالته كيم كارداشيان ويست عن العائلة والعلاقات في موقع #ڤوغ_العربية. الغلاف الأول من ثلاثة. Editor-in-chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @txemayeste Art direction: @manfredthierrymugler Fashion director: @katieellentrotter Hair: @joeygeorge Makeup: @hungvanngo Set: @cristinaramosatelier Production: @glamprcom
As per The Daily Mail, in her interview with Kanye, the reality TV star got candid as she reminisced about the early stages of their romance, admitting that she wished she had started dating him sooner.
“I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?'” she said in reference to their first real date in 2012, around nine years after they first met.
In the meanwhile, she had other high-profile relationships, including with Ray J, Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, and Kris Humphries — with whom she was infamously married to for 72 days.
“Even in my darkest of times, I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity.” For her #voguearabia cover debut, @kimkardashian was interviewed by her husband, rapper and designer #kanyewest. Head to Vogue.me for more images and quotes from the world-exclusive production, which was art directed by legendary designer Manfred Thierry Mugler. Cover 2 of 3. Kim wears Thierry Mugler archive. "لست بنادمة على الظهور أمام العالم أجمع، حتى في أسوأ الأوقات. أخبرني الناس خلال السنوات الماضية أن ذلك ساعدهم وأشعرهم أنهم ليسوا وحدهم ممن يواجهون هذه المحن". مع ظهور #كيم_كارداشيان_ويست الأول على غلاف ڤوغ العربيّة، ننشر مقابلة خاصّة أجراها معها زوجها مغني الراب والمصمم #كانييه_ويست. شاهدوا المزيد من الصور وبعضاً مما قالته النجمة في هذا الإصدار الأول على الصعيد العالمي، حيث أداره إبداعياً الصمم الأسطوري مانفريد تيري موغلر على موقع ڤوغ العربيّة. الغلاف الثاني من ثلاثة. Editor-in-chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @txemayeste Art direction: @manfredthierrymugler Fashion director: @katieellentrotter Hair: @joeygeorge Makeup: @hungvanngo Set: @cristinaramosatelier Production: @glamprcom
Now, Kim and Kanye are one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood. They share four kids: 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 19-month-old Chicago, and baby Psalm, who is only 3-months-old. Both Chicago and Psalm arrived via surrogate mother.