Wonderbra Bombshell Eva Herzigova Strips Down To Black Bikini, Instagram Can’t Handle It

The modeling world might be filled with 20-something faces such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, but the old-school faces haven’t been forgotten. Wonderbra legend Eva Herzigova has sent Instagram a reminder that her 46-year-old bikini body is still knockout material, although the Czech model and actress’ update didn’t come promoting a brand.

Eva’s photo showed her soaking up the sun on a beach that seemed both rugged and empty. The model was seen standing against leafless tree stumps affording desert aspects, with parched rocks and a blue sky backdrop enhancing the feel even more. Eva herself was further heating the snap up by rocking a tiny black bikini that seemed to show off just about everything. The model’s super-long legs, flat stomach, and slender waist had been taken in full-length by the camera. Fans also saw Eva’s peaceful-looking face as she posed with closed eyes.

Eva was seen standing with one leg extended outward – if anyone’s got a lengthy pair of pins, it’s this European. While the model’s former blonde look was nowhere to be seen, a simple brunette finish suited her perfectly. Fans definitely seemed to think this was the perfect shot.

“SUBLIME,” one wrote.

“Muse,” another added.

Eva was also called the “top model numero uno” by a fan who seemed to think she’s still the best in the business.

Eva’s somewhat-modest Instagram following of 270,000 might not seem all that impressive, but her fanbase is a dedicated one.Fans appeared to lose their minds on August 9, when Eva posted another beach shot of herself in a bikini.

“Wow,” a fan had written.

“Biarritz is crying,” another had added.

“That body,” was another comment.

Eva does, indeed, seem to have maintained the sensational physique that made her shoot to international fame over two decades ago. Now a mother of three, Eva seems to join the pile of celebrities who’ve had kids and just don’t seem to show any evidence of it. Eva’s first child was born in 2007, while the model welcomed her third in April 2013. Clearly, motherhood looks great on this star.

Eva’s campaigns for lingerie brand Wonderbra have somewhat of an iconic status. The photo of Eva rocking a bra with “Hello Boys” as the caption remains world-famous, just like the face behind the brand. Eva’s career has also included magazine features in high-profile publications including Sports Illustrated and Vogue.

Fans wishing to see more of Eva should give her Instagram a follow.