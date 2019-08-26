WWE News: Female Superstar Gets Married To AEW Wrestler Over The Weekend

The past few days have seen a number of WWE performers announce significant relationship changes, as recently reported by The Inquisitr. Although reporter Cathy Kelley appears to have broken up with NXT wrestler Velveteen Dream, Monday Night Raw’s top two champions – Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch – announced their engagement last week, mere months after it was reported that they were dating. Meanwhile, SmackDown Live star Finn Balor appeared to confirm his marriage to Fox Sports Mexico host Veronica Rodriguez in an Instagram post on Saturday. Now it appears that another one of the blue brand’s performers has tied the knot with her significant other, as a new report suggests.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the news of Peyton Royce’s marriage to All Elite Wrestling’s Shawn Spears was first brought up by Apollo Crews, as the SmackDown Live wrestler took to Twitter early on Monday morning to congratulate his two friends on their special day. As of this writing, neither Spears nor Royce have directly confirmed the news on their respective social media accounts, but PWInsider’s Mike Johnson separately wrote on Monday that the couple did get married over the weekend.

After a stint on NXT that saw him get over with fans thanks to his “Perfect 10” gimmick, Spears – then known by the ring name Tye Dillinger – spent a few years on SmackDown Live’s lower card before he asked for his release from WWE earlier this year and became one of several former WWE superstars to join the AEW roster. As noted by Ringside News, he is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1k0vOXnH_l/?utm_source=ig_embed

Meanwhile, Royce is one-half of former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, who won the titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35. Royce and tag teammate Billie Kay held on to the tag team belts until earlier this month, when they lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a four-way match for the titles on Monday Night Raw, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, there are multiple real-life “inter-promotional” wrestling couples that feature one partner from WWE and the other from AEW. Aside from Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears, one of the longer-running examples is that of Monday Night Raw announcer Renee Young and AEW’s Jon Moxley, who tied the knot in April 2017 after years of dating. Prior to his AEW debut this spring, Moxley wrestled several years for WWE under the ring name Dean Ambrose before he left the company in April, two months after Spears was granted his release.