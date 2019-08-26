Andrew Yang Releases Climate Plan: ‘Our Planet Is A Mess’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang released his climate plan Monday, which his followers pushed on Twitter with the hashtag “YangClimatePlan.” The project proposes to invest $4,874,000,000 over 20 years to achieve net-zero emissions — balancing carbon emissions with carbon removal — by the year 2049.

“Climate change is an existential threat, and we need to recognize that we’re already living through the negative effects,” the policy page reads.

Yang previously received criticism for suggesting during the second round of debates that it’s “too late” to reverse climate change and saying that people need to start moving to higher ground, per The Inquisitr, although NASA oceanographer Josh Willis subsequently agreed with his statements.

His new climate plan again urges the importance of moving to higher ground and proposes the following timeline for net-zero emissions: establish net-zero standards for all new buildings by 2025; get new nuclear reactors online by 2027; enforce a zero-emission standard for all new cars by 2030; establish a 100 percent renewable electric grid by 2035; net-zero for all transportation sectors by 2040; an 85 percent methane recapture by 2045; and by 2049, a fully green economy.

Yang also provides a budget overview for the nearly $5 billion proposed for his plan. The money is intended to funnel into things like a debt forgiveness fund for rural co-ops, the creation of grid modernization, research for sustainable materials, and fire prevention and combating wildfires.

.@AndrewYang takes the third position on climate change today. Position one – climate change is real (Dems). Position two – climate change is a hoax (Repubs). Yang – “It’s worse than you think.” pic.twitter.com/OAEwPw5C3M — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) August 26, 2019

The 44-year-old serial entrepreneur also touches on ending the influence of lobbyists and oil executives.

“Oil companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on lobbyists to stop that from happening,” his policy page reads. “The oil and gas industry spent $124.5 million on lobbying in 2018 (3). This was a smart investment on their part considering they receive $26 billion annually in direct subsidies and far more in various indirect subsidies every year. ”

Loading...

Yang proposes to ban anyone in his administration from lobbying for a specified amount of time after leaving their position; enable representation in his government for people displaced by the shift to renewable energy; refusal to hire anyone that formerly worked for a gas, oil, or coal company or served in an executive capacity at such a company; and implement a pass a Democracy Dollars bill that provides money to U.S. citizens to be used to support politicians they agree with as a means of combating the influence of lobbyists in politics.

The hefty policy page also addresses geoengineering, such as solar radiation management and carbon dioxide removal, to reverse the damage that has already been done to the planet.

RealClearPolitics reports that Yang is in eighth place in the polls with 1.8 percent support. Joe Biden leads the pack with 28.8 percent, Bernie Sanders is in second with 16 percent support, and Elizabeth Warren is in third with 15.4 percent support.

CNN reports that Yang will take the debate stage in September and October along with the three front runners, as well as Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, and Amy Klobuchar.