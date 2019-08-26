Ayesha Curry’s Fans Can’t Get Over How Adorable Her Son Canon Is In Skinny Jeans & Button-Up Shirt

Ayesha Curry has been sharing a lot of photos of her kids in recent weeks, and her fans are totally digging it.

As those who follow the social media star on Instagram know, Curry regularly beams over her three kids — Riley, Ryan, and Canon. She also shares her fair share of photos to promote her career as well as adorable photos with her hubby, NBA star Stephen Curry. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Ayesha melts hearts with a sweet new photo of her youngest, 1-year-old Canon.

In the adorable photo, little Canon is all smiles as he sits front and center for the photo op. The toddler rocks curls in his short locks and appears to be the happiest baby on the planet. Along with a pair of incredibly tight, light wash skinny jeans, Canon rocks a pink button-up shirt that features a small pattern on it. He completes the look with a pair of blue and white ombre sneakers.

It comes as no surprise that the photo is earning Ayesha a ton of traffic from her army of fans, racking up over 544,000 likes in addition to 6,000-plus comments. Some of Curry’s fans commented on the photo to let the chef know that her son is so adorable while countless others took the opportunity to gush over his cute little outfit. A few more had no words and simply commented on the snapshot with their choice of emoji.

“Such a cutie Poo tootie! He looks so much like my Lil cousin we call pac-man,” one follower wrote with a crying face emoji.

“This is so freaking cute,” another Instagram user commented.

“He is so cute omg look just like the mom,” one more fan gushed.

As fans know, Ayesha gets her fair share of criticism on social media. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Ayesha shared a cute little clip of Canon clapping back at the haters and trolls. In the adorable post, little Canon sat in the grass and looked into the camera with his baby blue eyes. He rocked a black graphic T-shirt and looked as sweet as can be in the shot. In the beginning of the video, Ayesha can be heard asking the toddler what he says to the haters. After looking into the camera for a second and appearing to give it a little bit of thought, Canon simply replies “bye,” with a smile on his face.

That post racked up over 397,000 likes and upward of 3,400 comments. How cute.