Kristen Stewart Slammed Over Daisy Dukes & Ripped Shirt Photos

Kristen Stewart hit the town with her pal, Emma Roberts, over the weekend, but the two friends couldn’t have been rocking more different styles.

According to The Daily Mail, Kristen was photographed during the outing wearing a super casual “grunge” look.

The Twilight star wore a pair of Daisy Dukes to show off her long, lean legs. She paired the denim shorts with a tan crop top, which was ripped at the bottom and showed off her flat tummy.

Kristen had her short, blond hair swept back underneath a backwards baseball cap. She sported a minimal makeup look, which included a fresh face, nude lips, and a shimmering glow on her face, for the lunch date with Emma in Malibu.

The actress accessorized her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, all-black sneakers, lots of rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist, and multiple chains around her neck.

Meanwhile, Emma looked chic in a pair of dark denim jeans and a burgundy blouse. She had her dark brown hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. Her bangs were pinned back her bangs for her day out with Kristen.

Emma also rocked some dark sunglasses, a pair of loafers, and a large black purse, which she carried in her hand.

It seemed that some fans weren’t impressed with Kristen’s look for the lunch date, and took to the comments section of the post to share their opinions of her ensemble.

“Kristin [sic] looks like a homeless beggar,” one comment read.

“Emma is dressed very cute and Kristen looks utterly ridiculous,” another fan wrote.

“Kristen Stewart almost always looks like she could use a good scrub,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, it seems Kristen may still be trying to figure out her place in Hollywood. She recently opened up to Vanity Fair about life in the spotlight, her unconventional childhood, and her career.

Kristen confessed that she got into acting because her parents worked in the movie business and she was trying to get away from a normal life of going to school. She also admitted that acting is proving more difficult to her as she nears 30 years old.

“It’s harder for me to be an actor as I’m getting older. I’m more comfortable in the idea of making something from top to bottom, rather than giving myself to [it]. There are certain actors who are out of their minds and so transient in their presence that they can actually convince themselves and others of anything. I have a harder time doing that as I get older,” she told the magazine.