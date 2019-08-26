Cindy Kimberly’s NSFW Dress Leaves Virtually Nothing To The Imagination

Cindy Kimberly’s most recent Instagram post has jaws dropping.

The black-haired beauty has been earning hundreds of followers each and every week, thanks to all of the sexy photos that she shares with her fans. Kimberly first gained fame a few years ago when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on his Instagram page, asking his loyal Beliebers to track her down. Of course, fans led Bieber to Cindy and since then, her fame on social media has been skyrocketing. In the most recent photo that was posted on her account, Cindy sizzles in another insanely sexy outfit.

In the first photo in the series of three, the social media star poses outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kimberly stands just in front of a red vintage car and looks amazing while clad in an NSFW outfit. The model rocks a white dress that is incredibly short, showing off her toned and tanned stems. The dress features a lemon pattern all over it, and she completes the look with a pair of white sneakers.

The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and straight and completes her look with a face full of makeup, which includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. The second photo in the deck offers a more up-close and personal view of the model. This time, she’s sitting in the passenger seat of the car looking over her shoulder and into the camera. In the third shot, Cindy sits in the passenger seat once again and gazes into the camera.

The post has already earned the model rave reviews in just a short time of going live, racking up over 541,000 likes in addition to 1,600-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to gush over her insane figure, countless others asked where she purchased her beautiful dress. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping photo and commented with emoji instead.

“Such a babe,” one fan gushed with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“I’m about to delete Instagram. Looking at you is almost depressing,” another joked.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” one more Instagrammer raved.

The model has been traveling a lot lately and was just in Sardinia. As The Inquisitr shared, Kimberly struck a sexy pose with a pal while vacationing there. In the gorgeous shot, Kimberly and her friend looked like they were in their element as they floated in the middle of a gorgeous blue body of water. Cindy sat on the back of a paddleboard wearing her long, dark locks down and semi-curled while looking over her shoulder and striking a seductive pose. Her gorgeous figure was on full display in the photo as she popped out her booty while clad in a skimpy light-blue thong bikini. Her friend rocked an equally as sexy pink swimsuit and fans went crazy for it.

That post garnered over 570,000 likes and well over 1,300 comments.