Sofia Richie’s Glitter Bikini Birthday Pics Have Instagram Cringing Over How Scott Disick Looks

Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday has come and gone. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick made headlines for hitting up Las Vegas to ring in her special day on Saturday. Fans did not need to wait all that long for a social media update covering it. The newly-legal Sofia has taken to Instagram with snaps from her birthday night, although feedback on the photos seems to have been mixed.

Sofia’s pictures showed her rocking the glittery orange bikini and semi-sheer skirt cover that she’d chosen for the evening. The blonde provided one solo shot of herself, although the opening part of her dual post showed her with 36-year-old Scott. The Talentless founder was rocking statement shades to match his girlfriend, as well as his trademark somber expression.

It looked like Instagram had its thoughts on the photos (and the relationship).

“I’m confused, he always looks miserable,” was a comment that racked up over 420 likes.

“Scott looks so unhappy,” was another that received over 267 likes.

While many commenters seemed to think that Scott is in some way not happy, a fair amount of users also seemed to be cringing at the update.

“It looks like you’re posing with an uncle,” a fan wrote, with 346 others agreeing.

“You’re closer in age to Scott’s kids than you are him,” another wrote.

“She is young enough to be your daughter,” was another comment.

While countless comments probed the model on the 15-year age gap separating her from Scott, the response wasn’t all one-sided. Many fans took to the comments section to give these two the thumbs-up, stating that age doesn’t matter as long as people are in love.

That said, those responses were peppered amid another viewpoint. Some fans seemed perplexed that Scott hadn’t dedicated a social media update to his girlfriend’s birthday, while others thought he was better off with ex-girlfriend and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian.

“He always was kissing Kourtney and looked so happy with her. Scott’s eyes are sad and lifeless…” a user wrote before adding that they would be “bored” hanging out with people of Sofia’s age.

“Scott only smiles when he’s with the Kardashians,” another fan wrote.

Those questioning Scott’s affection for Sofia may want to take his birthday gift to her on-board. As Refinery29 reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kicked off his girlfriend’s special day by giving her an Aston Martin car with a big red bow on top.

Scott and Sofia commenced their relationship back in 2017. The model is now a solid inner Kardashian-Jenner circle membet. Photos of her with Scott are as plentiful as ones showing her with Scott’s three children.

Despite the backlash, Sofia’s post proved popular overall, racking up over 540,000 likes in 13 hours. Sofia has 5.2 million Instagram followers.