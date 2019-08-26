Louisa Johnson Shows Off Incredible Body In Skimpy Outfit After ‘Insane’ Manchester Pride Performance

Louisa Johnson performed at Manchester Pride over the weekend, and it seems her set couldn’t have gone any better.

The “Between You & Me” songstress showed off her body in a black thong that was slightly covered by a bejeweled gold belt with multicolored metallic disks. The tiny number showed off her stomach and legs, while she rocked long wavy hair. Her makeup looked very minimal and proved how much of a natural beauty she is. The Daily Mail noted her energetic performance and shared numerous photos of her on stage which showcased the outfit well.

“Manchester Pride that was just the most insane thing ever, thank u for being so AMAZING,” she wrote on Instagram.

As always, the blonde beauty looked stunning. Her tanned skin and toned body had her Instagram followers stunned as they were in awe of her beauty.

“You’re unreal ahhh,” one user wrote.

“Those legs are unreal babe,” another shared.

“I swear she has some of the best legs ever,” a third fan mentioned

Aside from her image, it seemed her audience couldn’t get enough of her performance.

“I was front row your performance was EPIC and amazing outfit,” a fourth follower commented.

“I’ll never forget yesterday. One of the best days of my life. You’re THE BEST,” a fifth account insisted.

Louisa rose to fame in 2015 when she won The X Factor in the U.K. at 17-years-old. She still remains the youngest act to win the show.

Her single, “Forever Young,” shot straight into the U.K. top 10, peaking at No. 9. Her second single, “So Good,” reached No. 13 and has been certified gold in the U.K., according to BPI. That same year, Louisa teamed up with Clean Bandit on her highest-charting single, “Tears.” The track made the top five and also went platinum with sales of over 600,000.

Since winning the show, Johnson has parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco.

Since her departure, Louisa has been collaborating with plenty of producers on a number of dance tracks. In 2018, she released “Between Me & You” with British duo One Bit. Earlier this year, she released “Here We Go Again” with chart-toppers Sigma, which peaked at No. 98 in the U.K. Her latest release, “Ain’t Thinkin’ Bout You,” is a summer dance song with KREAM. At the moment, the track is her most popular song on Spotify, racking up over 4 million streams. On the app, she currently has over 1.5 million monthly listeners.

To keep up with Louisa, follow her Instagram account for more eye-catching content.