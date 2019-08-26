Nicole Scherzinger Grabs Attention In Plunging Blue Dress

Nicole Scherzinger was dressed to the nines on Sunday night as she stepped out in Sydney, Australia, and she likely turned heads in her sexy ensemble.

According to The Daily Mail, Nicole Scherzinger was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to the Australia’s Got Talent wrap party over the weekend.

The former Pussycat Doll rocked a gorgeous blue dress for the party, which boasted a plunging neckline and showed off her ample cleavage. The singer, who served as host for AGT, stepped out looking stylish as she added a bright orange jacket, which she draped over her shoulders. She also added white heels on her feet to pull the style together.

Nicole had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a peach blush on her cheeks, and matching eyeshadow. Scherzinger added a shimmering glow on her face and a pink gloss to her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Fans who follow Nicole on social media know that she’s been jetting back and forth from the United States, where she’s filming Season 2 of The Masked Singer, and Australia. So, now that she’s finished filming in Sydney, she’ll likely get a bit of a rest.

Last season, The Masked Singer became one of TV’s biggest hits, and fans couldn’t get enough of the wild and wacky singing series, with Nicole Scherzinger judging the series along with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

Earlier this year, Nicole opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the deeper meaning of the show, in which celebrities dress in elaborate costumes and sing as fans and judges try to figure out who they are using a series of hints.

“What’s so special and enduring about the show is that it’s crazy and it’s a bit trippy, but then you have the softer side, where people come on and feel a sense of redemption and a feeling of transformation and growth through this process,” Scherzinger stated.

“I just love the fact that these contestants feel like the world has judged them [or] feel like the world places a lot of judgment on them, and they want to be able to share who they really are. Not by what they think they are but who they are in their heart,” Nicole added.

Fans can see more of Nicole Scherzinger when The Masked Singer returns for a new season in September.