Leah Remini Takes On ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star On Eve Of Final Episode Of A&E Scientology Series

On the eve of the final episode of her hit A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath, series star Leah Remini is taking on a star of The Handmaid’s Tale for their involvement in the controversial religious organization, calling on them to stop “the hypocrisy.”

“The hypocrisy is asinine,” Leah Remini said to The Daily Beast of Moss’ feminist stance on the Hulu series but being a part of a religious organization that reportedly swings in the other direction when it comes to women’s reproductive rights.

When asked by The Daily Beast about her ties to the religion, Moss once stated, “Listen, it’s a complicated thing because the things that I believe in, I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs. The Handmaid’s Tale lines up so perfectly parallel with my own beliefs in freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the things that this country was actually built on.”

Remini took the actress to task about her statements in her interview, explaining that Moss is responding the way Scientology wants her to respond after The Handmaid’s Tale star said that people should educate themselves first after being questioned about her involvement with the religious organization.

Moss did not respond to Remini’s statement about her involvement in Scientology.

Instead, Remini said to The Daily Beast that through their silence, Moss and other Scientologists continue to protect what she claims is the unfair treatment of those that practice the religion. She also defended herself about claims of being a whistleblower on practicing Scientologists.

“I was probably one of the most loyal Scientologists. I was in 35 years. Mike Rinder, Amy Scobee, Debbie Cook—they were all in longer than me. All of these people have spoken and told you what’s going on. This is the upper-upper management of Scientology that’s talking to you, and you don’t want to listen?!” she exclaimed in the interview of those that think she is pushing forward her own agenda against the religion.

Scientology and the Aftermath allowed Scientologists who left the organization their own platform where they could speak freely about what they allege occurred to them while members of the controversial religious group.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the series will air its final episode tonight, August 26.

The show, which ran for three seasons on A&E, will highlight stories from former church members and reveal new testimonials from those who are no longer affiliated with the religious organization. The testimonials will make the claim that Scientology’s policies have prevented members who have been sexually assaulted and experienced physical violence from reporting the crimes allegedly committed.

Scientology and the Aftermath will air its final episode beginning tonight at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.