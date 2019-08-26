NFL Rumors: Colts Could Target These Backup QBs Following Andrew Luck’s Retirement, Per ‘Sporting News’

On Saturday, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked fans when he announced his retirement from professional football at the young age of 29. With the four-time Pro Bowler and former first overall draft pick hanging up his cleats after seven seasons in Indianapolis, that leaves Jacoby Brissett as the most likely candidate to start for the Colts in the 2019 season. However, multiple reports have suggested that the Colts could add another quarterback to play behind Brissett or compete for the starting job.

According to Sporting News, the Colts have a number of options should they choose to sign a new quarterback, starting with New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater. As explained by the publication, Bridgewater could be “available for the right price” due to his current status in New Orleans, where he is expected to be the third-string quarterback this season behind Drew Brees and Taysom Hill.

A first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater has battled injuries in previous seasons and saw action in just six games combined in the last two seasons. However, Sporting News predicted that the 26-year-old former Louisville star could be a promising “second option” if Brissett gets injured or fails to impress as a starter.

Per his Pro-Football-Reference player page, Bridgewater completed 14 of 23 passes and threw one touchdown and one interception for the Saints in the 2018 season. In his first two seasons, he combined for 28 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions while starting for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 and 2015 campaigns. He also was named to the Pro Bowl during his second season, but went down with a dislocated knee and torn ACL during an offseason drill in 2016, as documented by ESPN.

Can new Colts starting QB Jacoby Brissett lead Indy back to the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/X0VMOEdLlu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 25, 2019

Loading...

Aside from Teddy Bridgewater, Sporting News recommended two other backup quarterbacks as potential targets following Andrew Luck’s retirement – Nate Sudfield of the Philadelphia Eagles and Colt McCoy of the Washington Redskins. The outlet forecasted that Sudfield could become “expendable” upon his return from a broken wrist due to the Eagles’ recent acquisition of Josh McCown. The publication also noted that McCoy is recovering from a broken leg and is part of a quarterback rotation that also includes former Denver Broncos starter Case Keenum and 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

Bridgewater, Sudfield, and McCoy might not be the only quarterbacks the Colts could consider as Luck’s replacement, as separate reports have also mentioned some signal-callers who started regularly as recently as last season. Aside from also including Bridgewater and Sudfield, CBS Sports suggested veterans Eli Manning (New York Giants), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Miami Dolphins), and the aforementioned Case Keenum as recent starters who could be on Indianapolis’ radar if the right opportunity presents itself.