Jennifer Lopez Slays In Cleavage-Baring Black Outfit

Jennifer Lopez was serving a seriously sexy look this weekend as she hit the town with her longtime love, Alex Rodriguez.

According to The Daily Mail, JLo and A-Rod were apart on Sunday due to work obligations. However, they reunited later that night to have dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

The paparazzi caught Lopez getting out of her SUV and looking stylish in a skintight black bodysuit, which showed off her toned arms, tiny waist, and ample cleavage. The singer and actress paired the top with some dark slacks and a matching belt. She looked slim and sleek in her all-black ensemble.

Lopez had her shoulder-length, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that grazed the top of her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup for her dinner date with Rodriguez, rocking a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a glossy pink lip, and shimmering highlighter.

The Hustlers star accessorized her glam look with a pair of white sneakers, some oversized sunglasses, a diamond bracelet on her wrist, diamond stud earrings, and a black leather purse, which she carried in her hand. Of course, she also wore her huge diamond engagement ring, which Rodriguez gave to her earlier this year.

According to People Magazine, Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas back in March.

The couple had been dating for just over two years when the former New York Yankee got down on one knee and popped the question to the singer.

Just a few weeks earlier, JLo and A-Rod celebrated their 2-year anniversary together by penning sweet social media messages to one another.

“You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

“We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” Rodriguez stated in his own post.

Lopez has also gushed in the past about how perfect she and Rodriguez really are for one another.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez previously told Vanity Fair. “We put so much pressure on ourselves to be great, to be the best all the time. We understood that about each other. When we came together it was, ‘Oh my God, I was the same way.'”

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s cute couple moments by following the pair on Instagram.