Mel B Shares Butt Naked Clip In Shower With Her Dog

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, has been busy promoting her book, Brutally Honest, across the U.K. and has been uploading content in between.

The “Tell Me” songstress shared a clip of herself where she appeared butt naked in the shower. While washing herself, she is also showering her dog, Cookie. In her caption, she stated this was ahead of her appearance in Leeds, the city she was born in. The post sees Mel stand on her tiptoes while staring into the camera lens through the steamy, wet shower door.

Within 23 hours, the eye-catching post caught a lot of attention, gathering in over 242,000 views and over 39,300 likes.

“You are the most down to earth celebrity I have ever met, the epitome of strength and everything in between. Thank you for tonight, for showing us your lovely family up close and personal and for the amazing meet and greet and for the kind words on my brother James. See you again soon Mel god bless you always xxxx,” one user wrote, after attending her event at the Grand Theatre.

“Just started to read your book I am gripped to it xxx,” another shared.

“Gorgeous young lady,” a third follower mentioned.

“Hahaha we have the same dog and I do the same lol,” a fourth fan commented.

On the night, Mel rocked two different outfits. One consisted of a leopard-print, skintight catsuit while the other saw her in a short white dress. Her skin was glowing and saw the Spice Girl looking happier than ever.

Earlier this year, Mel and her bandmates reunited for a reunion tour, “Spice World 2019.” The run of stadium shows kicked off in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park and ended in London at the city’s iconic Wembley Stadium. To date, the tour has only visited the U.K. and Ireland. Victoria Beckham was the only member to not take part due to other commitments. Their support act for all the dates was British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

She became the first Spice Girl to release a solo single, “I Want You Back.” It was written, produced, and also featured rapper Missy Elliott, who will be taking home the Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The single topped the U.K. singles chart in 1998.

Mel has three daughters — Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, and Madison Brown Belafonte — with three different fathers.

To keep up with what Mel B is up to, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 1.5 million followers.