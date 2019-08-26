Ariel Winter Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Daisy Dukes & No Makeup

Ariel Winter continues to show off her curves and her late-summer style as August winds down.

According to The Daily Mail, Winter was photographed by the paparazzi as she stepped out in Studio City, California on Sunday afternoon.

The Modern Family star was snapped sporting a pink zipped hoodie and a pair of dangerously short daisy dukes, which flaunted her long, lean legs and tiny waist, and gave fans a peek at her curvy backside.

Winter looked comfy and casual as she also opted for a no-makeup look, sporting a fresh face, nude lips, and bright eyes. She also carried a bottle of water, car keys, and her phone in her hand as she strolled the streets for her day out.

The actress accessorized the minimal look with a pair of tiny stud earrings. She had her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face in a messy bun on top of her head.

Although Winter is known for being a brunette, she recently surprised fans by going red for the summer. However, now that she is back filming Modern Family‘s 11th and final season, she’s gone back to her roots to step into the shoes of her character Alex Dunphy one last time.

Recently, Winter opened up about her hair transformation to Allure, telling the magazine that she may go through another drastic hair change in the future. She revealed that she’s always wanted platinum blonde hair.

“I’ve never dyed my hair platinum-white yet. Dyeing it this color was something I was really excited to do. At first, I was nervous. But the day after I dyed it, I felt like a different person. I walked past my bathroom mirror and was like, ‘Oh my god! Who’s in my bathroom?’ And it was literally me. But I love it. It’s my favorite style I’ve done so far,” Winter said of her then-red locks.

Winter also admitted that it takes a lot to keep her hair healthy after changing the color so drastically. However, she helps keep it looking smooth and sleek by using lots of conditioner.

“I am serious about conditioner. I also started putting argan and coconut oil on the ends of my hair. I put it on almost every night,” she added, revealing that she braids her hair and sleeps with the product in each night.

Meanwhile, fans can see all of Ariel Winter’s hair and fashion styles by following the actress on Instagram.