Find Out Why Jax Taylor Is Not Wearing His Wedding Ring Just Two Months After Marrying Brittany Cartwright

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are facing rumors of marital tension.

Jax Taylor was spotted without his wedding ring days ago. So, what gives?

According to an August 25 report from Hollywood Life, the Vanderpump Rules star may have prompted divorce rumors when he was caught out in Los Angeles without his ring, but in actuality, he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are doing “better than ever.”

“Marriage has brought them even closer together and they’re confused why people are making such a big deal out of Jax being spotted without his ring. He was out doing things and working out and just forgot to put it on and people are turning it into something it’s not. It means absolutely nothing and they find it laughable,” a source close to the couple said.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June of this year in Kentucky surrounded by their family, friends, and Vanderpump Rules co-stars, many of whom served in their wedding party. As fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright said “I do” in front of Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie and others as cameras rolled for the series’ eighth season.

Although filming for Season 8 seemed to take a turn for the worse weeks after their nuptials were filmed, the Hollywood Life source went on to say that despite the stressors of production, Taylor and Cartwright remained close and supportive of one another, even after Taylor’s alleged falling out with longtime best friend Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“It’s hard for Brittany because she loves Sandoval and Ariana and is trying her best to stay out of it, but she’s supporting Jax. It hasn’t been easy for him,” the insider added.

Taylor and Cartwright have gone through many ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules, but when it comes to the show’s upcoming eighth season, it seems as though fans will get to see them in a much more stable place than they’ve been during past seasons. In fact, fans will get to see them in the new home they purchased when the season begins.

Earlier this year, just before getting married, Taylor and Cartwright moved into a stunning home in Los Angeles’ The Valley, where Sandoval, Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Kristen Doute also purchased homes in 2019.

Taylor, Cartwright and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV some time later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8. However, a premiere date for the new episodes has yet to be announced.