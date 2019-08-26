Abby Dowse Spreads Legs In String Lingerie That’s Nearly Breaking Instagram’s Rules

Abby Dowse is steaming up Instagram. The platform does not permit nudity, although Abby Dowse has proven that playing by the rules is something she can do in a somewhat-toying way. The Australian model has definitely inched her way towards boundary-pushing in her latest Instagram update, but this is one lingerie face who abides by the platform’s no-nudity policies. As to how much more Abby could have shown without breaking them – well, that’s a matter of opinion.

Monday’s post from Abby showed sexy underwear, plus a reminder that the Australian bombshell wearing it has one of the fiercest bodies in the digital space.

Abby’s photo showed her seated on a bed with crisp white linens. The model was looking sensational as she sat at its edge with her legs spread. The lingerie display offered plenty of variety despite its minimal nature. Abby had opted for a black bra-and-panties set comprised of string fabrics and lace, although embellished details forming the barely-there bra weren’t covering a massive amount of skin. Abby paired her super-sexy two-piece with lace-elasticated fishnets boasting semi-sheer elements and black motifs that fully coordinated with her lingerie.

A somewhat raunchy pose from Abby heated things up even further. The model clung onto the waistband part of her briefs and looked downwards from behind cascading blonde hair.

A simple caption from Abby pointed towards her love for the underwear and mentioned the Fashion Nova brand responsible for the look.

While Monday’s post may have brought the model’s 1.4 million Instagram followers plenty of pleasure, it also earned Abby cash as an influencer. Abby’s rising status on the platform has earned her quite the prestige — her bio introduces her as a Fashion Nova ambassador.

While the blonde will offer shout-outs to other brands, including Catwalk Collection and Lounge Underwear, her most high-profile client appears to be Fashion Nova. The popular label is known for collaborating with Instagram’s high- and low-profile faces. Rapper Cardi B has full-blown collections with the brand, but Fashion Nova still relies on the micro-influencers to spread its name.

Abby’s update proved popular in very little time, racking up over 11,600 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 460 fans into the post’s comments section. For the most part, fans seemed utterly floored at this beauty’s sensational body, although comments did give the outfit the thumbs-up.

Monday’s post made a definite change from Sunday’s pink bikini update, although fans wanting another swimwear post likely won’t have to wait long – bathing suits are, after all, this star’s trademark.