Figure Skater Tara Lapinski Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Floral Bikini

Tara Lapinski has always burned up the ice, but now the former competitive figure skater is burning up Instagram in a new photo. She is showing off her lovely vacation snaps and her well-toned figure.

Lapinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, are spending some quality time together in Greece. She has shared a few of those photos via Instagram over the weekend, but the two-part snapshots on Monday has her followers taking notice. The 37-year-old blonde is seen sitting on a beach in the first photo with the waves gently rolling around her. She is wearing a skimpy floral bikini that shows off her figure skater body. Her long hair is flowing in the wind as she gazes at the water.

It appears that they have their own private beach area where they are staying at the Porto Zante Luxury Villas on the Greek island of Zakynthos. Lapinski called the place “bananas.”

The villas and spa overlook plenty of gorgeous blue water, so it’s no wonder she loves it so much.

The second photo is a bit more revealing. The sports commentator is seen standing up, looking out at the vast turquoise water. Her backside is facing the camera, which is a little more revealing. Lapinski’s bikini is barely seen, revealing plenty of derriere.

Just a few hours before that, she posted a sweet picture of herself in the same swimsuit, sitting closely with her husband. Her followers noticed how happy and peaceful they both looked.

Greece is not the only vacation spot that they enjoyed. Lapinski also shared some photos last week from Italy. The couple spent some time in Puglia and had an amazing time there. In fact, the ice queen indicated that this was one place that seemed to take her breath away, as she wrote in one of her Instagram snaps.

“I hate goodbyes. I’ve been to many places in Italy but this region stole my heart, we will be back soon.”

Tara Lapinski and Todd Kapostasy have been married since 2017. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary on June 24. The Olympic gold medalist wrote a long note about how there is no one else that she would rather spend her life with.

Lapinski has another man in her life as well. She and two-time Olympian Johnny Weir have been paired up for five years now as figure skating commentators. They also pair up for the pre-race coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

Fans can stay updated on Tara Lapinski’s vacation photos by following her on Instagram.