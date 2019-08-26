Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Visit Princess Diana’s Grave For The First Time Since Marriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit his late mother Princess Diana’s grave together for the first time since they tied the knot in May 2018, bringing their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with them for the emotional journey.

The couple will visit the beloved princess’s final resting place in a pilgrimage to the Spencer family home of Althorp, reported The Daily Express.

The news outlet reported that Prince Harry and his brother Prince William would visit their mother’s grave every year on the anniversary of her death, August 31. The Daily Express claims that neither of Diana’s sons has visited her final resting place since 2017 when the Archbishop of Canterbury hosted a birthday remembrance service for the beloved late royal.

Prince Harry continues to include his late mother’s family in notable events, including his marriage to Meghan and the christening of his firstborn son. Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellows, attended Archie’s christening. Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, appeared at the couple’s wedding.

The late Princess of Wales continues to be remembered by her son, most recently via a post on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram page, Sussex Royal.

The couple reprinted a favorite quote of the late royal on social media.

The quote was one the couple reprinted to inspire their followers with the power of words and the first the twosome chose in the series.

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 at Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997. Her companion, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the couple’s car, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the site of the accident. There was one survivor of the horrific accident, the couple’s bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones. He was seriously injured. It was later reported that neither Princess Diana nor Dodi was wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Loading...

The car the princess was a passenger in was reportedly trying to outrun the paparazzi who had followed the couple through the City of Lights and into the tunnel, in an attempt to get a photo of the duo together. It was rumored at the time that Dodi and Diana were involved in a serious romantic relationship and were about to become engaged.

Although the paparazzi did chase the car into the tunnel, it was later found that the crash was ultimately caused by driver Henri Paul, who was intoxicated while operating the vehicle and was driving too fast, reported The Daily Telegraph in 1999. Charges were dropped against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist who were following the couple’s car at the time of the incident.

Princess Diana’s death reportedly led Prince Harry and his brother Prince William to champion causes such as mental health as they dealt with the aftereffects of their mother’s untimely death.