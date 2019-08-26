Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Out There Naked’ In Upcoming Stripper Movie ‘Hustlers’

JLo is opening up about stripping down for her new movie.

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about stripping down for her upcoming stripper movie, Hustlers. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer – who celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this year – opened up about what she found most daunting about accepting a role as stripper Ramona Vega in the new film. She admitted that knowing she’d have to sport the seriously skimpy costumes was the scariest thing about appearing in the project.

Even though JLo is most definitely used to flashing the skin on stage in her barely-there performance costumes, she told the outlet this week that flashing the flesh for the movie was actually a lot different for her.

“It’s not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits. Those are sexy costumes. This is another level,” she said, adding, “You’re out there naked.”

Though it’s not clear if Jennifer really does strip down completely to nothing at all in the upcoming movie, which is set for release next month, she added that she was nervous to show off so much of her body. However, she quickly got into the role.

“You sign on to be an actress and take on a role… once you do it, you kind of settle within yourself like, ‘OK. I’m going to do this in the best way,'” the mom of twins shared with the outlet while chatting alongside her Hustlers co-stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer.

The risque movie also stars the likes of Lizzo and Cardi B.

“Because that’s why I started acting to begin with, was to get into different people’s mind sets and explore life and humanity in different ways and that is exciting to me about doing it,” Jennifer continued. “This is something I would never do.”

JLo has proven multiple times in the past that she’s most definitely got the body to show off, though, Most recently, she flashed her insanely toned body in a skimpy bikini, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

But the star has also been very vocal about all the seriously hard work that goes into getting an age-defying body like hers. She regularly shows off her intense workouts on social media.

Lopez – who recently gifted her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez with a custom $200,000 birthday present, as The Inquisitr reported – previously told Hello! Magazine that she’s “convinced” that one of the big secrets to her happy and healthy lifestyle is taking time out for herself to workout.

“Taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness. I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love,” she said, adding that dancing is one of the main ways she likes to get her exercise in.

JLo then added, “So working out is definitely a priority for me.”