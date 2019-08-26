Sara Underwood Sizzles & Spills Out Of White Bustier

Blonde bombshell and former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood recently shared a sizzling snap that had her Instagram followers drooling.

In the shot, Underwood posed beside a moss-covered tree in the middle of a lush green forest. She rocked a pair of high-waisted yellow pants that hugged her curves and a white bustier-style top that was strapless and barely contained her ample assets. Though the top had sleeves that covered a portion of her upper arm, plenty of skin was on display, as well as a sliver of her toned stomach.

Underwood made a major statement with her accessories and opted for colorful earrings that were very eye-catching. She pulled her hair back in two low buns rather than wearing it loose in order to fully showcase the pieces.

Her followers loved the stunning snap, and the shot received over 78,000 likes within just 18 hours. Underwood kept the caption simple, stating her love for nature yet again, and also included the fact that her outfit came from Revolve so that her eager followers could pick up their own version if they were inspired.

The photograph was taken by Jacob Witzling, Underwood’s partner who she is spending time building cabins with.

Underwood’s fans showered her with compliments in the comments section, and many loved her look.

“Such a cute outfit!” one follower said.

“You look gorgeous. Love the calendar BTW,” said one fan who picked up Underwood’s sizzling #cabinlife 2020 calendar that was recently released.

“Those earrings are amazing,” another said.

Another follower simply said, “outfit looks great on you.”

Fans who want to know a little more about Underwood’s project of building cabins in the scenic forest of the Pacific Northwest will want to make sure to check out a recent Instagram post she shared.

Loading...

In the post, Underwood shared a short video that highlighted their journey. She explains how she saw what Jacob Witzling was doing building cabins and reached out to him because she wanted to take some photographs in the cabins.

Once she met him, she discovered that she shared a passion for his goal of building stunning properties in the scenic location. The duo turned a shared passion for cabins into a passion for one another and started a relationship not long after.

Now, they appear to be almost inseparable as they spend long stretches of time in the woods constructing the cabins. Underwood occasionally gives Witzling a photo credit if he takes a particular snap of her, and she likewise appears in shots on his Instagram page from time to time.