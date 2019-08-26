Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Selfie With Youngest Son Psalm West

Kim Kardashian is a doting mother in her latest social media post, and her fans are eating it up.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand-new photo of herself snuggling up to her youngest child, son Psalm West.

In the photo, baby Psalm wore an all-orange outfit and looked right into the camera with a tiny smile on his face as his mother cuddled up against him.

Kim seemed to be wearing a halter top or bikini in the photo and donned a minimal makeup look for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head as she held her baby boy and posed for the camera with a smirk on her famous face.

In the caption of the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reveals that baby Psalm is the sweetest little boy and gushes over how great he sleeps through the night, asking herself how she got to be so lucky with the little one.

Of course, Kim’s fans also went wild over the photo, commenting about how adorable Psalm is and how happy Kardashian looks in the picture — which has gained well over 3 million likes since she shared it.

According to a previous report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed baby Psalm back on May 10 via a surrogate just 15 months after the birth of their youngest daughter, Chicago, who was also born via surrogate.

The couple reportedly chose to name the baby Psalm, which means “song” in Hebrew, as a reflection of where they felt with their spirituality.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a source told the outlet back in May.

Loading...

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way. Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children by following the reality star and rapper on their social media accounts.