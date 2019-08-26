‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher Gets Re-Engaged To Jordan Rodgers With A Surprise Proposal And A Brand New Ring

JoJo Fletcher is a newly engaged woman—again. The former Bachelorette star got “re-engaged” to fiancé Jordan Rodgers three years after she accepted his proposal in Thailand on the finale of her season of the ABC dating show, leaving fellow suitor Robby Hayes in the dust.
The Cash Pad stars posted the big news on Instagram. Jordan revealed that he wanted to renew his commitment to JoJo without reality TV cameras in tow.
In the caption of a sweet photo that featured JoJo flashing her new rock—no Neil Lane bling here—Jordan revealed that he had always planned to “re-propose” to his fiancée with no producers, cameras, or drama to ruin the mood. While he admitted that the couple’s first engagement was “real” and meant a lot to them both, he wanted a restart as they get ready for their long-awaited wedding next year.
While he did not reveal exactly where the proposal re-do took place, the brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers told fans that when he got down on one knee with a new ring he shocked JoJo, who had no idea what he had planned.
Jordan revealed that in 2016, the first time he fell in love with JoJo, he fell for “a lot of what you all love about JoJo.”
But three years later he said he vows to honor and protect her heart, “which is the greatest part of her.”
After saying that his Bachelorette bride-to-be is his “best friend,” Jordan ended his post with, “Let’s get F’ing married already.”
I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most! So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)…with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already ????(And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA ????, videos and more pictures to come!)
JoJo also posted a pic from the big day as she told fans she had thought she and Jordan would just be touring wedding venues. But Jordan had other plans as he popped a ring out of his pocket.
In her post, JoJo wrote that although The Bachelorette brought the two together and set them up “for a truly amazing proposal the first time around,” this time it was all Jordan.
The Bachelorette star said the re-do meant everything to her and more and that she can’t wait to marry her fiancé of three years.
Wow… ok excuse the novel I’m about to write. I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG ???? I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy… they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him… again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it… I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 … but I think you know by now from me balling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Sorry everyone for rambling. I don’t even know if what I just said made sense or not, currently crying typing this. Ok bye.
It’s no surprise that fans and friends from Bachelor Nation commented on the posts to congratulate the happy couple.
“UPGRAAAAAADE,” wrote Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who is currently engaged to JoJo’s former suitor, Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams.
“Love y’all so much!!!!!! This makes me so happy!” added Bachelor fan favorite Becca Tilley.
Even original Bachelorette star Trista Sutter chimed in with, “So much love!”
The re-engagement news came just as Jordan and JoJo looked at five wedding venues in California over the weekend, with the groom-to-be joking that his favorite part of the visits was the free champagne.
“Weddings are expensive,” Jordan added, before joking that the two should just get hitched in Vegas.
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher previously teased that they will tie the knot in the summer of 2020.