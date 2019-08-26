‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher Gets Re-Engaged To Jordan Rodgers With A Surprise Proposal And A Brand New Ring

The couple first got engaged on the ABC reality show in 2016.

JoJo Fletcher is a newly engaged woman—again. The former Bachelorette star got “re-engaged” to fiancé Jordan Rodgers three years after she accepted his proposal in Thailand on the finale of her season of the ABC dating show, leaving fellow suitor Robby Hayes in the dust.

The Cash Pad stars posted the big news on Instagram. Jordan revealed that he wanted to renew his commitment to JoJo without reality TV cameras in tow.

In the caption of a sweet photo that featured JoJo flashing her new rock—no Neil Lane bling here—Jordan revealed that he had always planned to “re-propose” to his fiancée with no producers, cameras, or drama to ruin the mood. While he admitted that the couple’s first engagement was “real” and meant a lot to them both, he wanted a restart as they get ready for their long-awaited wedding next year.

While he did not reveal exactly where the proposal re-do took place, the brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers told fans that when he got down on one knee with a new ring he shocked JoJo, who had no idea what he had planned.

Jordan revealed that in 2016, the first time he fell in love with JoJo, he fell for “a lot of what you all love about JoJo.”

But three years later he said he vows to honor and protect her heart, “which is the greatest part of her.”

After saying that his Bachelorette bride-to-be is his “best friend,” Jordan ended his post with, “Let’s get F’ing married already.”

JoJo also posted a pic from the big day as she told fans she had thought she and Jordan would just be touring wedding venues. But Jordan had other plans as he popped a ring out of his pocket.

In her post, JoJo wrote that although The Bachelorette brought the two together and set them up “for a truly amazing proposal the first time around,” this time it was all Jordan.

The Bachelorette star said the re-do meant everything to her and more and that she can’t wait to marry her fiancé of three years.

It’s no surprise that fans and friends from Bachelor Nation commented on the posts to congratulate the happy couple.

“UPGRAAAAAADE,” wrote Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who is currently engaged to JoJo’s former suitor, Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams.

“Love y’all so much!!!!!! This makes me so happy!” added Bachelor fan favorite Becca Tilley.

Even original Bachelorette star Trista Sutter chimed in with, “So much love!”

The re-engagement news came just as Jordan and JoJo looked at five wedding venues in California over the weekend, with the groom-to-be joking that his favorite part of the visits was the free champagne.

“Weddings are expensive,” Jordan added, before joking that the two should just get hitched in Vegas.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher previously teased that they will tie the knot in the summer of 2020.