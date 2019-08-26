Get A Sneak Peek At Carrie Underwood & Joan Jett’s New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Theme

Get your first look at Carrie's and Joan's new-look 'SNF' opening theme.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football is almost back on screens across the U.S, and the network is giving fans a sneak peek at the brand-new opening number from Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett. As The Inquisitr previously revealed, it was recently confirmed that the two musical icons would be teaming up for a brand-new opening theme for the 2019/20 season, and now fans are getting their first look at what the twosome have come up with.

In a new teaser shared to Twitter on August 25, fans got a glimpse at the stunning country star and the legendary rocker belting out the original SNF song, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night,” spliced with footage of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots ahead of their big game on September 8.

Underwood had her long blonde hair flowing down as she strut into the scene in her bedazzled leather jumpsuit, while Joan also rocked an all-black ensemble as she performed along with the American Idol Season 4 winner.

The new theme sees a triumphant return to the original song used for NBC’s football coverage, which is actually based on Jett’s 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” The song first debuted during the 2006/07 season and was used up until the 2015/16 season, after which Carrie changed things up by replacing the track with “Oh, Sunday Night.”

Last year, the theme was another original song from Carrie called “Game On.”

Fans were clearly loving the new opener featuring the fiercely talented divas on social media.

As NBC shared the sneak peek on Twitter over the weekend, many fans responded with their thoughts on the 2019/20 opening as they praised Underwood and Jett’s new take on the original song and shared their excitement for the new football season.

Carrie first appeared in the opening of NBC’s Sunday Night Football famous theme in 2013 when she took over the role from fellow country superstar Faith Hill. Prior to that, singer P!nk was the face of the franchise in 2006.

Earlier this year, Carrie opened up about her excitement about singing with Joan after they first joined forces on stage and performed together at this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville.

“I have always been a huge fan of Joan’s, and I’m thrilled that she’s joining us for the Sunday Night Football open,” Underwood recently said of the new version of the opener featuring the rocker, per Country Living.

“What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on primetime’s biggest stage?” she then added.