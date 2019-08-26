Britney Spears’ Team Reportedly Wants To Seal Medical Records Claiming Her Kids Are At Risk

Britney Spears’ team reportedly wants to seal her medical records, claiming her two children could be put at risk if information regarding her psychological health is released.

The Blast claimed they have obtained information which asks for all documents in the singer’s ongoing conservatory case to be sealed, stating there is no reason for the public to be allowed to view either personal or medical details about the pop star.

The entertainment news outlet reported that the documents claim that “such information would undoubtedly fuel widespread publicity and the ability to obtain access to her or her children, as evidenced by the publicity surrounding this conservatorship since its inception and numerous instances of harassment. Release of this information would bring, unprecedented media attention…and would be widely disseminated if filed publicly and put (Britney) and her children at risk.”

Britney is a mother to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.

The Blast also reported that the judge who is overseeing Britney’s conservatorship case has ordered an investigation of everyone who is in control of the superstar’s personal life, financial affairs, and medical treatment, including her father, Jamie Spears. This move came after claims that Britney is attempting to regain some control over her personal and professional life after a conservatorship was put in place in 2008.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star’s conservators, including her father, are hoping to extend their control over the singer in eight more states and Washington, D.C. Jamie has been in control of his daughter’s personal affairs for over 10 years, including her medical care, career and finances after she was hospitalized twice in one month for undisclosed mental issues in January 2008.

In May of this year, Britney appeared in court alongside her mother, Lynn Spears, to try and regain some control of her personal affairs, reported The Los Angeles Times.

The hearing was closed to the public at the request of Britney’s court-appointed advocate, Samuel D. Ingham III, reported The Los Angeles Times. He claimed that the public did not need to know the sensitive details of the case, including Britney’s medical care.

Britney continues to make waves on social media. Her only connection to fans since her Las Vegas residency ended in December 2017 after four years and two subsequent runs at The AXIS auditorium, located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Over the past several weeks, Britney has posted photos of flowers, her favorite fashion accessories, and her handsome sons on Instagram. She also posted several cryptic photos, which led fans to question what could be going on personally for the singer.

One post stated, “pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win,” while another read, “I’ve put myself in timeout until I can play nice with others.”

Britney has not released any new music since 2016’s Glory, reported Variety. She was working on her 10th studio album earlier this year, but it was temporarily shelved after her father suffered serious health issues in January. Also put on hold was a new residency titled “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM, where the singer was to perform 32 shows beginning in February of this year.