‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans Complain As Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson’s Wedding Takes Up Valuable Air Time

Fired up fans of the ABC dating show want to see this season's drama unfold instead of the wedding of two veterans who fell in love last summer.

Bachelor in Paradise fans are cordially invited to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Neilson, but not all of them are RSVPing with a “yes.” The reality TV personalities, who met on the fifth season of the ABC dating show last summer, tied the knot in June, and now their wedding will be shown on this week’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, in response to the wedding “invitation” posted to the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page, some fans are ready to boycott this week’s episode. Several fans commented to the post to complain about how the wedding of last season’s Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds will take away from valuable airtime on this season’s show, which has already been full of drama.

“Which night is it in?” one viewer wrote in response to the announcement of Randone and Neilson’s wedding. “Wondering which day to skip.”

“Not interested, let’s get back to the Regularly Scheduled Programming,” another added.

Other fans noted that not only did this season’s Bachelor in Paradise star, Demi Burnett, get to bring her hometown girlfriend on the show for a “free” vacation, but now viewers at forced to watch Chris and Krystal’s “free” wedding while important cliffhangers and love triangles await.

“Here’s a clue – we don’t want it! Back to the regular plan please,” an angry viewer wrote.

While one fan requested that this should be “the end of all weddings on this show,” another commenter suggested it was time to go back to full-length specials for Bachelor Nation weddings. Indeed, the current season of the rose-filled reality show is dealing with multiple storylines that need to be wrapped up, and time is running out with just a few more episodes of the boozy summertime romp left to air.

“Can we please stop taking episodes away for weddings… we need maybe a separate episode,” the Paradise fan suggested.

“Will be boring. I hope it’s quick,” another added.

Bachelor in Paradise fans watched Chris and Krystal’s love story unfold last summer on the ABC reality show, where they became engaged on the season finale. The two were married in June in a ceremony officiated by host Chris Harrison, according to People. At least part of Chris and Krystal’s wedding at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, which was where they had their first date, will now be shown for Bachelor in Paradise fans.

Other couples from Bachelor in Paradise who have gone on to marry with ABC’s cameras rolling include Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.