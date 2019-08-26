Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Is Dripping Wet In A White Bikini

Devon's showing skin and getting wet in a plunging white bikini.

Devon Windsor is showing off a whole lot of skin as she got dripping wet in a new bikini photo shared to social media. The gorgeous 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model proudly showed off her toned figure in a light two-piece from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, as she took a dip in the crystal-clear ocean water.

In the stunning new snap posted to the official Instagram account of the recently launched brand on August 25, Windsor could be seen wringing out her soaking wet slicked back blonde hair as she stood shin deep in the sea while posing near two starfish.

The gorgeous model flashed her seriously trim and toned middle in the white bikini, perfectly highlighting her tiny middle with a pair of larger high-waisted bottoms with a knotted tie design across the top. She paired the look with a matching white plunging triangle bikini top and a long necklace draped around her neck.

Windsor – who’s engaged to fiance Johnny Dex – also matched the fun swimwear ensemble with a pair of white framed sunglasses covering her eyes as she served as model for her own brand in the very tropical location while dripping wet from her trip into the water.

The latest bikini snap is just one of many shared to social media recently.

Devon’s posed in several of both the two and one-piece looks from her collection in various pictures posted to Instagram over the past few months, with one recent snap showing her taking a big dive into the ocean off the side of a boat.

As The Inquisitr reported, Windsor had jaws dropping as she launched herself into the water while rocking a pretty skimpy strapless bikini.

Before that, The Inquisitr also shared a look at the gorgeous model taking a walk on the wild side in another strapless look where she rocked an animal-print two-piece.

Loading...

But when it comes to getting the seriously fit and toned body she’s been so proudly putting on display in her various swimwear looks, Devon has admitted that it’s not all just cardio workouts that have given her the stunning physique she has now.

“I don’t think you have to do just cardio to get in shape. It’s a lot of small, little movements that actually change your body the most,” she previously told Us Weekly of her workout tips, adding, “I hate cardio. I love just not even feeling like I’m working out. Somehow, I’m getting in shape.”

Devon also admitted that she’s pretty regimented when it comes to her diet and cuts out carbs to maintain her sizzling trim figure.