‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Thomas Wakes From A Coma

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 2 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will wake up from a coma. The designer will finally regain consciousness after falling from a cliff, per She Knows Soaps. His family and friends, who were worried if he would make it, will be relieved.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) came to her daughter’s defense when she thought that Thomas was trying to inflict harm upon Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She intervened, yanked her daughter’s hand from Thomas and pushed Thomas away. In the process, Thomas fell backward and off the ledge. He will be rushed to the hospital where they will be informed that his situation is very serious.

The designer will fight for his life during the week of August 26. While he is in a coma, everyone will show their true colors. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will blame herself for the accident, while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will sneak into Thomas’ room and vent. Brooke will also find the time to tell Thomas that his father will never forgive her if he doesn’t wake up. Of course, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will plead with his son to wake up from the coma, per The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will open his eyes next week. While Ridge, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will definitely rejoice that Thomas is awake, Brooke might not feel the same.

When Thomas regains consciousness, Brooke will be nervous about what he will say. Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is already snooping as he tries to determine whether Thomas’ fall was really an accident. Brooke knows that her entire future could be affected if Thomas tells the detective that she was responsible for the incident.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will make a shocking statement. Will he incriminate Brooke, or will he keep quiet about his stepmother’s involvement in his fall?

