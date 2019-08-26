‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Spoilers: Viewer Surprises Ahead For Season 32

Live with Kelly and Ryan stars Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will usher in the newest season of their hit daytime series in a big way, with viewer surprises and exciting new guest stars during the month of September, honoring the show’s 32nd season on television.

Broadway World reported that the series will celebrate their devoted viewers all year long, dubbing this season the “year of the fan.”

The show’s newest season will also debut a new feature for its premiere week. Users of Facebook Live will be able to enjoy preshows every morning during the dates of September 3-5. These behind-the-scenes moments will feature both hosts as they greet fans, delve deep into their preshow routines and use other exciting twists to pique viewer interest. Lucky studio audience members will also get a chance to be a part of a new feature titled “I in Live,” where one person will be interviewed by daytime’s dynamic duo and be able to share their own story.

Broadway World reported that the show will tackle different fun topics and events each week of September, including “School of Life Week,” and “Record Breaker Week.” The show will also welcome big-name celebrities during the month including Jennifer Lopez, Sylvester Stallone, Rami Malek, Orlando Bloom, Ashton Kutcher, Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Constance Wu, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort, James McAvoy, and Tamron Hall.

Kelly and Ryan will also continue to share their personal experiences with viewers as their lives continue to evolve and change alongside their fans.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos recently dropped off their only daughter, Lola Consuelos at college and as the young woman heads off into adulthood, the twosome is facing some new personal challenges of their own as parents that will likely be featured as fodder for the morning talk show. The couple is also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin.

As for Ryan, he is apparently working on a new deal with Disney, according to TMZ . This will mean he will be continuing his work alongside Kelly on Live as well as a return to hosting duties on the newest season of American Idol. His double hosting duties will leave him with plenty of tidbits to share with viewers as the season progresses.

Loading...

A source was quoted by TMZ as saying of the new deal, which will continue to keep the radio and talk show host in the spotlight, “Ryan will likely return as host for a third season of AI on ABC, as its longtime host. The reason the deal hasn’t been signed is that he’s currently in talks with Disney honchos for a huge contract that goes way beyond A.I. and Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC. Season 32 debuts September 2.